Are Small 3rd-Party Promoters 'Good or Bad' for HBCU Football Classics ?

Houston, TX -- Longtime football classics and historic regional games are changing. "Back in the day" small third-party promoters who once had vast networks and lucrative connections are becoming "out of date" and "out of step."

Today television rights, broadcasting deals, transportation, lodging, ticketing, and additional expenses are plaguing these events.

Because of financial concerns, Jackson State "wanted out" of the 33rd Southern Heritage Classic game.

On Thursday, the St. Louis River City HBCU Classic promoter canceled the contest between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M. Why? Eugene Gilbert of the Milestone Marketing Group and Black College Football Classic Series led the promotions behind the classic. The promoters blame "substantial and critical interference concerning producing and promoting" and TicketMaster "impeded and restrained" ticket sales.

However, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Director of Athletics Chris Robinson told Mo Carter, "based on unfulfilled contractual obligations by the organizers of the St. Louis Classic, both schools were left with serious uncertainty about the game's venue, transportation, housing accommodations and whether other agreed-upon expenses would be covered. UAPB determined it was not in the best interest of the university to incur additional expenses to travel to and lodge in St. Louis."

The Southwestern Athletic Conference office noted, "Each member institution negotiates classic game agreements and financial terms within them."

HBCU institutions and athletic directors must begin demanding escrow[s] are established by the promoters before scheduling traveling, lodging, and sports team to participate in an event. Legendary head coaches Eddie Robinson and Marino "The Godfather" Casem would have their teams board the buses only if promoters paid upfront.

Large classics have major corporate sponsorship supporting the games and surrounding activities. Corporations like Cricket Wireless, P&G, and Denny's have poured millions of dollars into the MEAC/SWAC games, Bayou Classic, and Orange Blossom Classic games, respectively.

OBC's executive director Kendra Bulluck may not have a large entourage, but her team does an excellent job in promotions, marketing, and fan engagement.

Smaller classics and its promotions are unlikely to draw large crowds to the events.

Still, a first-time promoter featured small HBCU institutions Morehouse and Howard at MetLife Stadium. The result? Over 35,000 spectators attended in the stadium and thousands tailgated for the inaugural HBCU NYC Football Classic. By the way, Toyota was a corporate sponsor for the event.

Small third-party promotions can work for HBCUs -- on smaller scale. Although, the St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic situation gives us room for caution. Marketing and resources issues are hindering efforts of promoters across the board. HBCU institutions have covered themselves against any possible promotion failures by having the financial terms satisfied in advance.

Are the small promoters efforts in vain? No, but unless changes are made, they could become a dying breed.

We shall see.

Hero Sports compiled the data for the 2022 HBCU football classic games. Also, Lut Williams has a detailed look at HBCU football classics.

Weekend of Aug. 25-28

MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Atlanta, GA (Aug. 27, ESPN, 7 p.m.)

Alabama State vs. Howard

Matchup of the Weekend: MEAC/SWAC Challenge

It’s the first time both teams have participated in this Classic. With a record of 11-4, the MEAC has dominated the SWAC in The Challenge. The Hornets haven’t beaten a MEAC opponent since 2010. The Bison haven’t won a season opener since 2017. A streak will be broken on Saturday.

Weekend of Sept. 1-4

Battle of the Real HU, Hampton, VA (Sept. 3, FloSports, 6 p.m.)

Howard at Hampton

Labor Day Classic, Montgomery, AL (Sept. 3, ESPN+, 6 p.m.)

Miles at Alabama State

Labor Day Classic, Prairie View, TX (Sept. 3, ESPN+, 7 p.m.)

Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M

Pete Richardson Classic, Baton Rouge, LA (Sept. 3, Jaguars Sports Network, 7 p.m.)

Florida Memorial at Southern

Duke’s Mayo Classic (Aggie-Eagle Classic), Charlotte, NC (Sept. 3, ESPN3, 7:30 p.m./ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.)

North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T

Orange Blossom Classic, Miami Gardens, FL (Sept. 4, ESPN2, 3 p.m.)

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State

Matchup of the Weekend: Orange Blossom Classic

Howard and TSU are looking to earn their first win over Hampton and PVAMU respectively since 2014, Central looks for redemption after being outscored 160-24 in their four previous games against A&T, but THE Classic of this weekend will feature the debut of the nation’s No. 1 overall college football prospect, Travis Hunter, in what could be the game that decides the SWAC East Division champion.

Weekend of Sept. 8-11

Southern Heritage Classic, Memphis, TN (Sept. 10, JSU Sports Network, 7 p.m.)

Jackson State vs. Tennessee State

Jake Gaither Classic, Tallahassee, FL (Sept. 10, HBCU GO, 6 p.m.)

Albany State at Florida A&M

Battle for Greater Baltimore, Towson, MD (Sept. 10, Maryland Public Television, 7 p.m.)

Morgan State at Towson

Matchup of the Weekend: Southern Heritage Classic

In what could be the final iteration of the SHC that feature these two programs, Coach George looks to return the favor after losing to Jackson State 38-16 last year.

Weekend of Sept. 15-18

Battle of the Bay, Norfolk, VA (Sept. 17, ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

Hampton at Norfolk State

W.C. Gorden Classic, Jackson, MS (Sept. 17, ESPN3, 2 p.m./ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.)

Grambling State at Jackson State

HBCU New York City Football Classic. East Rutherford, NJ (Sept. 17, CNBC, 3 p.m.)

Morehouse vs. Howard

Louis Crews Classic, Huntsville, AL (Sept. 17, Bulldog Sports Network/YouTube, 3 p.m.)

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M

Arlington Football Showdown, Arlington, TX (Sept. 17, HBCU GO, 5 p.m.)

Southern vs. Texas Southern

Matchup of the Weekend: W.C. Gorden Classic

In a weekend filled with a bitter feud between schools from neighboring cities, HBCU football returning to MetLife Stadium, Austin Peay playing against a second HBCU in as many weeks, and TSU looking to prove that they can possibly be title contenders in the SWAC, the weekend is highlighted by Coach Sanders welcoming Hue Jackson to the conference in what could be a preview of this year’s SWAC Title Game preview.

Weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 2

John Merritt Classic, Nashville, TN (Oct. 1, ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

Lane vs. Tennessee State

State Fair Classic, Dallas, TX (Oct. 1, HBCU GO, 7 p.m.)

Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M

Matchup of the Weekend: State Fair Classic

The historic Cotton Bowl will again play host to a game that dates back to 1925. Hue Jackson and Bubba McDowell will lead their respective programs for the first time in the matchup that has been exclusively Grambling vs. Prairie View since 1985.

Weekend of Oct. 13-16

Truth & Service Classic, Washington, D.C. (Oct. 15, ESPN3, 4 p.m.)

Harvard at Howard

St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic, St. Louis, MO (Oct. 16, UAPB Sports Network, 4 p.m.)

Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Matchup of the Weekend: Truth & Service Classic

HBCU Football returning to The Gate City is trumped by the first-ever matchup between these two prestigious institutions, which will take place at Audi Field on the heels of the Bison facing the Crimson’s Ivy League brethren, Yale.

Weekend of Oct. 27-30

BoomBox Classic, Jackson, MS (Oct. 29, ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

Southern at Jackson State

Magic City Classic, Birmingham, AL (Oct. 29, ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.)

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State

Matchup of the Weekend: BoomBox Classic

These two definitive SWAC contests will be spotlighted by a potential preview of the 2022 conference title game. Last year, JSU snapped their eight-game losing streak against Southern on their way to defeating the Dooley-led PVAMU Panthers in the SWAC Title Game. Both Dooley and the Jags are looking for vindication.

Weekend of Nov. 10-13

Gulf Coast Challenge, Mobile, AL (Nov. 12, ESPN+, 5 p.m.)

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State

Highlight: Gulf Coast Challenge

“Is that all? We wanted to make sure every light on the scoreboard works” is what Coach Sanders said after JSU scored 61 points in last year’s matchup, which included a pink scooter and an appearance from wrestling legend Ric Flair. How will Part III of this rivalry between Coach Sanders and Coach Maynor play out this season?

Weekend of Nov. 17-20

Soul Bowl, Lorman, MS (Nov. 19, ESPN+, 3 p.m.)

Jackson State at Alcorn State

Florida Classic, Orlando, FL (Nov. 19, ESPN+, TBA)

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M

Matchup of the Weekend: Tie – Soul Bowl and Florida Classic

The Soul Bowl could be a potential SWAC Title Game preview if Coach McNair can rebound from last year’s 6-5 record. A ledger which includes a 24-10 loss to JSU. Coach Sims and the Wildcats will seek retribution in Orlando against their bitter rival after FAMU snapped their nine-game win streak at the Florida Classic last November.

Weekend of Nov. 24-27

Turkey Day Classic, Montgomery, AL (Nov. 24, ESPN+, 3 p.m.)

Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Alabama State

Bayou Classic, New Orleans, LA (Nov. 26, NBC, 2 p.m.)

Grambling State vs. Southern

