Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
Southern Jaguars blazed to a 14-0 lead over Alcorn State on a touchdown pass to Pitre III and a 36-yard rushing score from the freshman running back Karl Ligon.
The Braves answered with a 75-yard drive on ten plays when Allen targeted Malik Rodgers for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Kiani booted the extra point to move within seven at 14-7.
McCray returned to work and guided the Jags on an 8-play, 90-yard drive to expand Southern's lead to 21-7.
Aaron Allen's carved into the 14-point lead on a gorgeous throw to Monterio Hunt, who made a dazzling one-handed touchdown reception. The score gave the Braves momentum going into halftime down by seven, 21-14.
Both squads went scoreless in the third quarter as Alcorn dominated the stanza with a 14-play possession that burned 7:46 on the clock. The Braves placekicker Kiani missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt.
Southern could not move the football and punted at the quarter's end with the score still standing at 21-14.
Alcorn began the 4th quarter on its 26-yard line and marched down inside the ten-yard line. Allen could not connect with his receivers, and the Braves settled for 3 points from Kiani to creep closer, 21-17, with 10:25 left in the match.
Southern patiently moved into Alcorn's territory, but a series of holding penalties affected their drive, and were forced to punt with 4:41 remaining on the clock.
Read More
Alcorn scored just 3 points on two lengthy 14-play drives in the second half. Could the Braves mount a comeback starting at their 14-yard line against a weary Jaguars defense?
McNair used his huge offensive line to get the football into the Trident Rushing Attack.
On 4th and 2, the Jaguars stopped the Braves' Howard a half-yard short of the first down. Credit the Southern defense to make a final stand and defend their turf at Mumford Stadium.
Southern ran out the clock and dispatched Alcorn State 21-17 to take over the SWAC West division.
Top Performances
Southern
- QB Besean McCray: 12/17, 2 TD, 1 INT; 8 rushes, 27 yards
- WR August Pitre III: 4 rec., 127 yards, 1 TD
- RB Karl Ligon: 16 rushes, 99 yards, 1 TD
Alcorn State
- Aaron Allen: 17/26, 2 TD, 1 INT; 8 rushes, 12 yards
- WR Malik Rodgers: 6 rec., 83 yards, 1 TD
- RB Jarveon Howard: 22 rushes, 84 yards
Key Points
- 3rd Quarter woes by Southern after controlling the game in the first half.
- Alcorn has red zone issues.
- Two 14-play drives in the second half yielded only 3 points for Alcorn.
- The height and length of the Southern University's receivers gave Alcorn's defensive backs problems.
- Southern's penalties kept Alcorn in the contest.
- Ballard tackled and injured Besean McCray which hampered his 3rd-quarter production.
- Alcorn missed a 46-yard field goal.
Who's Next
VA Lynchburg marches into Baton Rouge to play the Jaguars at 4 PM CT on Oct. 22. Alcorn will host Texas Southern for Homecoming at 2 PM CT on Oct. 22 in a SWAC West showdown.
What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!
HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:
- Don't Bro-Hug Me; I'm SWAC, He Ain't SWAC
- Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. Have Heated Post-Game Handshake
- Southern Trounces Prairie View, Controls SWAC West Fate
- SWAC Game of the Week: McDowell Confident Panthers Can Defeat Jaguars
- HBCU Football Coaches Seats Starting to Get Warm
- Alabama State's 'Ugly Win' Over TSU was 'Beautiful' to Eddie Robinson Jr.
- TSU-ASU Halftime Report
- HBCU Football: Featured Games of Week 5
- CIAA Receives $10K Donation from HBCU All-Star Game, CBS Sports
- SWAC Football Schedule, How to Watch, Predictions | Week 5