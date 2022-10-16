Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead

Southern Jaguars blazed to a 14-0 lead over Alcorn State on a touchdown pass to Pitre III and a 36-yard rushing score from the freshman running back Karl Ligon.

The Braves answered with a 75-yard drive on ten plays when Allen targeted Malik Rodgers for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Kiani booted the extra point to move within seven at 14-7.

McCray returned to work and guided the Jags on an 8-play, 90-yard drive to expand Southern's lead to 21-7.

Aaron Allen's carved into the 14-point lead on a gorgeous throw to Monterio Hunt, who made a dazzling one-handed touchdown reception. The score gave the Braves momentum going into halftime down by seven, 21-14.

Both squads went scoreless in the third quarter as Alcorn dominated the stanza with a 14-play possession that burned 7:46 on the clock. The Braves placekicker Kiani missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt.

Southern could not move the football and punted at the quarter's end with the score still standing at 21-14.

Alcorn began the 4th quarter on its 26-yard line and marched down inside the ten-yard line. Allen could not connect with his receivers, and the Braves settled for 3 points from Kiani to creep closer, 21-17, with 10:25 left in the match.

Southern patiently moved into Alcorn's territory, but a series of holding penalties affected their drive, and were forced to punt with 4:41 remaining on the clock.

Alcorn scored just 3 points on two lengthy 14-play drives in the second half. Could the Braves mount a comeback starting at their 14-yard line against a weary Jaguars defense?

McNair used his huge offensive line to get the football into the Trident Rushing Attack.

On 4th and 2, the Jaguars stopped the Braves' Howard a half-yard short of the first down. Credit the Southern defense to make a final stand and defend their turf at Mumford Stadium.

Southern ran out the clock and dispatched Alcorn State 21-17 to take over the SWAC West division.

Top Performances

Southern

QB Besean McCray: 12/17, 2 TD, 1 INT; 8 rushes, 27 yards

WR August Pitre III: 4 rec., 127 yards, 1 TD

RB Karl Ligon: 16 rushes, 99 yards, 1 TD

Alcorn State

Aaron Allen: 17/26, 2 TD, 1 INT; 8 rushes, 12 yards

WR Malik Rodgers: 6 rec., 83 yards, 1 TD

RB Jarveon Howard: 22 rushes, 84 yards

Key Points

3rd Quarter woes by Southern after controlling the game in the first half.

Alcorn has red zone issues.

Two 14-play drives in the second half yielded only 3 points for Alcorn.

The height and length of the Southern University's receivers gave Alcorn's defensive backs problems.

Southern's penalties kept Alcorn in the contest.

Ballard tackled and injured Besean McCray which hampered his 3rd-quarter production.

Alcorn missed a 46-yard field goal.

Who's Next

VA Lynchburg marches into Baton Rouge to play the Jaguars at 4 PM CT on Oct. 22. Alcorn will host Texas Southern for Homecoming at 2 PM CT on Oct. 22 in a SWAC West showdown.

