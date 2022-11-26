Skip to main content

Southern Wins 49th Bayou Classic, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game

The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.

The 'Grand Daddy' of HBCU Classics was a classic between Grambling State and Southern University.  

Eric Dooley

Julian Calvez finished a 6-play, 60-yard drive with a nice back-shoulder touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash to take a 7-0 in the first quarter.  

Southern scored 14 second-quarter points to take a 14-10 into halftime.

Hue Jackson had his team reclaim the lead, 17-14, with a 9-play, 94-yard drive.

However, Besean McCay burst through GSU defenders for a 22-yard touchdown scamper for a 24-17 lead, and the Jags kept rolling.  

The Southern defense put the final nails into the Tigers' coffin, with their defensive backs sealing the deal.  

Eric Dooley

Jordan Carter had a scoop-six of a Calvez fumble, and Giffin connected on the extra point.  

Next, Kriston Davis added a pick-six for a final score of 34-14 after Griffin's extra point sailed wide left.

Southern (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) has the Bayou Classic edge of 25-24 over Grambling (3-8, 2-6 SWAC) and won the last 4 of 5 meetings in the legendary game.

Eric Dooley told NBC the SWAC West winners "will be prepared" for next week's "Boom Box" rematch against Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) at the 2022 SWAC Championship game. The meeting will also be Dooley's second-consecutive trip versus Deion Sanders in the title game. Last season he took Prairie View to Jackson, MS, and was defeated 27-10.

Deion Sanders' team may see a massive change after the SWAC Championship. Reports state Sanders was offered the Colorado head coaching position, and he has "legit interest" in the role. How and if that would affect his team against Southern won't be used as an excuse.  

Should the Jaguars upset Jackson State, Southern has a chance to make its first trip to the Celebration Bowl.  

Next week will be a highly-competitive affair in Jackson. I'm glad I'll be there to watch.

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCES

Southern

  • McCray: 7/17 for 75 yards; 17 rushes for 100 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Ligon: 12 rushes for 57 rushing yards, 1 TD

Grambling

  • Calvez : 13/27 for 152 yards; 20 rushes for 44 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
  • Chalk: 8 rushes for 121 rushing yards
  • Rash: 5 receptions for 57 receiving yards

