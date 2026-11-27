NEW ORLEANS — Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland told the Southern University Board of Supervisors on Friday that the conference generated a record $25,444,570 in revenue and distributed $18,010,000 to its 12 member institutions.

McClelland delivered his annual State of the SWAC report on Nov. 27 in New Orleans during Bayou Classic week. Southern University and Grambling State University will meet Saturday at Caesars Superdome in the 53rd Bayou Classic.

He opened his presentation by addressing the conference's financial audit.

"We just finished our audit and fortunately we had no audit findings, which is significant for the Southwestern Athletic Conference," McClelland said.

2026 State of the SWAC - Key Points | Commissioner McClelland

McClelland said the revenue figure again ranks first among NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) conferences. He also said the SWAC's $18 million distribution exceeds the overall budget of any other FCS conference.

"So we distributed more to our institutions than other conferences have as their overall budget," he said.

SWAC Member Distributions Increase by More Than $2 Million

At the same meeting in November 2025, McClelland reported $15,956,000 in distributions to SWAC member institutions, representing 62% of conference revenue.

This year's distribution of $18,010,000 represents an increase of $2,054,000, or 12.9%, and approximately 71% of the total revenue McClelland reported Friday.

State of the SWAC: 2026 Financial Highlights

• Total conference revenue: $25,444,570



• 2026 member distributions: $18,010,000



• 2025 member distributions: $15,956,000



• Year-over-year distribution increase: $2,054,000



• Percentage increase in distributions: 12.9%



• 2026 share of revenue distributed to members: Approximately 71%



• 2025 share of revenue distributed to members: 62%



• 2026 audit findings: None

The numbers mark a significant financial turnaround from McClelland's early tenure as SWAC commissioner.

In his 2025 report, McClelland told the board that when he arrived six years earlier, the conference operated with a budget of approximately $5.2 million and a $2 million deficit. Member institutions were sending money back to the SWAC to keep the conference operational.

NCAA Settlement Payments Reduce SWAC Revenue

McClelland said the conference achieved record revenue despite receiving $4,138,867 less from the NCAA this year because of its required payments toward the House v. NCAA settlement.

He said the SWAC was not a party to the settlement but must contribute $34 million over the next 10 years.

"Although we don't get anything out of it," McClelland said.

The conference also owes $1,055,231 toward a separate NCAA settlement involving volunteer coaches.

McClelland said that without those financial obligations, the SWAC's revenue would be in the $30 million range.

SWAC TV Achieves Five-Year Media Goals in 14.5 Months

One year ago, McClelland told the Southern University Board of Supervisors that SWAC TV represented the future of the conference.

On Friday, the commissioner announced that the network had achieved its five-year strategic goals in just 14 and a half months.

The conference's original media expansion plan included:

• Year 1: Launch a SWAC TV mobile application.



• Year 3: Expand distribution through free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.



• Year 5: Establish a presence on linear broadcast television.



The SWAC currently has its mobile application, FAST channel distribution that includes Amazon Prime, and a broadcast television agreement with Gray Media.

The SWAC, Gray Media, and Triple B Media announced their over-the-air broadcast agreement on Oct. 20. Gray Media television stations in Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi, will simulcast selected SWAC sporting events, including football, basketball, and soccer.

SWAC TV Viewership and Media Growth

SWAC TV Football Viewership Increases by 85%

McClelland reported that SWAC TV football viewership increased by 85% compared with last season. He said FAST channel distribution accounted for 33% of that increase.

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As far as viewership is concerned for the football season, SWAC TV had an 85% increase in viewership from last year. Commissioner McClelland - SWAC

SWAC TV application usage also increased by 200%, and the network recently expanded its distribution to LG.





• Football viewership growth: 85%



• FAST channel contribution to viewership growth: 33%



• Mobile application usage growth: 200%



• Five-year strategic plan completed: 14.5 months



• Broadcast television expansion: Gray Media



• Streaming distribution expansion: Amazon Prime and LG





McClelland said the SWAC TV application is free and available worldwide. He also noted that viewers can access the network on flights equipped with Wi-Fi.

"You can't watch ESPN, but you can catch SWAC TV on the plane," he said.

In his 2025 State of the SWAC report, McClelland said SWAC TV generated 26,990,652 minutes watched and attracted 895,000 unique viewers during its first two and a half months.

He compared those figures with the 20,216,000 minutes watched for SWAC content across ESPN platforms during the previous full fiscal year.

SWAC TV Begins Generating Revenue

Beyond expanding its audience and distribution capabilities, McClelland said SWAC TV is beginning to generate revenue for the conference.

"SWAC TV is the future, is starting to monetize itself," he said.

McClelland added that revenue generated through SWAC TV will help the conference continue distributing money to its member institutions to support student-athletes and students.

SWAC Plans New Production Studio and Central Officiating Unit

The next phase of the conference's media expansion will include the development of a production studio.

McClelland said the facility will allow the SWAC to produce additional programming, including:

• Pregame shows



• Halftime shows



• Postgame shows

The production studio will also house a central officiating unit, which McClelland said will allow the conference to review every officiating call.

The SWAC eventually plans to allow viewers to hear officials discuss calls and no-calls during broadcasts, a practice already used by other conferences.

McClelland acknowledged that members of the board frequently contact him regarding officiating.

"We want to be the premier conference," he said.



McClelland Credits SWAC Leadership for Conference Growth

McClelland credited the SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors for the conference's financial growth, media expansion, and strategic progress.

"For the first time, in my opinion, in a long time, our board has one heartbeat," he said.

The commissioner specifically recognized Southern University Chancellor John K. Pierre and Grambling State University President Martin Lemelle Jr. for their leadership.

He also acknowledged Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks, whom he described as the second-longest-tenured athletic director in the conference.

McClelland concluded his annual State of the SWAC presentation with a message for both universities ahead of Saturday's Bayou Classic.

"Go Jaguars and go Tigers"

Southern and Grambling State will meet in the 53rd Bayou Classic at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

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