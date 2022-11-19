HOUSTON, TX - The season comes down to Week 12 in the Wild Wild SWAC West divisional race between Prairie View (6-4, 5-2 SWAC), Southern (6-4, 4-3 SWAC), Alcorn State (5-5, 4-2 SWAC), and Texas Southern (5-5, 4-3 SWAC).

Each team has a chance to make the postseason to face the defending SWAC title holders from Jackson State in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Dec. 3.

HOW THE WILD WILD SWAC WEST CAN BE WON

The significant storylines may come from the SWAC West division race. After eleven weeks, there needs to be more clarity in the "Wild, Wild, SWAC West," with Prairie View, Southern, and Texas Southern still having a chance to claim the title in Week 12.

Here is a view of the SWAC conference losses for Prairie View, Southern, and Texas Southern:

SWAC CONFERENCE LOSSES

Prairie View (5-2): Southern, Alcorn State Southern (4-3): Texas Southern, Jackson State, Florida A&M Texas Southern (4-3): Prairie View, Alabama State, Jackson State Alcorn State (4-3): Texas Southern, Grambling, Southern

PRAIRIE VIEW

Bubba McDowell's Prairie View A&M team has control of the SWAC West with a 5-2 divisional record. Should the Panthers defeat Mississippi Valley in Week 12, they will repeat as the SWAC West champions.

It's that simple.

SOUTHERN

The Southern Jaguars must hope that Prairie View and Texas Southern will fall to enhance their claim to the SWAC West title. The early season win over the Panthers helps the Jaguars in the head-to-head competition policy for tied teams.

However, the 24-0 loss to Texas Southern in Arlington, TX, on Sept. 17 complicates matters for Eric Dooley's team. Should Southern and TSU have an equal record, the Jaguars would lose the tie-breaker with Texas Southern.

TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern needs Prairie View and Southern to lose for Coach McKinney and his Tigers to accomplish the unthinkable in winning the SWAC West.

If the Panthers lose to the Devils, Southern falls in the Bayou Classic to Grambling, and Texas Southern wins, then a three-way tie would exist. The Tigers could claim the SWAC West in the "Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) conference record and proceed through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from the first to the last," scenario.

ALCORN STATE

Alcorn still has an outside opportunity. Still, they must have everyone to fall and they must beat Jackson State to keep pace for the conference record.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland and the SWAC office will announce the SWAC West division winner should the Panthers win Saturday. The announce may be postponed if the Panthers lose and await the winner of the Grambling-Southern in the Bayou Classic.

THE SWAC TIE-BREAKER POLICY

Championship Determination

The winner of the Eastern Division shall meet the winner of the Western Division in the Conference Championship game. The winner of the Conference Championship game shall be the Conference Champion.

Tie-Breaker Format

Two-Team Tie

Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams. Records of the tied teams within the division. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last. Overall record versus non-division teams. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division. Coin flip

Three (or more) Team Tie

(Once the tie has been reduced to two teams, go to the two-team tie breaker format)

Head-to-head competition between the tied teams. Records of the tied teams within the division. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) conference record and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last. Overall record versus non-division teams. Combined record versus all common non-divisional teams. Record versus common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference (divisional and non-divisional) record and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division. Best point differential between the tied teams in head-to-head matchups Coin Flip

