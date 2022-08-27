2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: What to Expect Between Alabama State vs. Howard

HBCU Football is Back! The 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff signifies the start of the new season. Alabama State's rookie head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has been confident that a SWAC team will break the 11-4 series advantage held by the MEAC.

“To me, it’s a personal experience because you know I kind of lived and breathed the SWAC,” Robinson said. “It’s always been my opinion that the SWAC was a better football conference over the MEAC.

The Bisons' head coach Larry Scott to the media at press conference, "The record right now is 11-4, and we don’t want to be the team that stops that.”

The only time the schools met was in 2004 when Alabama State defeated Howard, 27-12 at the Detroit Classic on Sept 4.

Game Notes:

Event: 2022 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff

2022 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Teams: Howard University Bison vs. Alabama State University Hornets

Howard University Bison vs. Alabama State University Hornets Where: Center Parc Stadium - Atlanta, GA (Georgia State University)

Center Parc Stadium - Atlanta, GA (Georgia State University) When: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 PM ET

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 PM ET How to watch: ESPN2

Series Meetings:

MEAC leads 11-4

SWAC vs. MEAC All-Time:

MEAC leads 16-5 including bowls and other contests.

Howard Bisons' first appearance at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff

Alabama State – 0-2 (L, 2005 v South Carolina State; L, 2012 v. Bethune-Cookman)

Last MEAC Win: 2021, North Carolina Central d. Alcorn St., 23-14

Last SWAC win: 2018, Prairie View d. North Carolina Central, 40-24

Game Matchup: Alabama State leads series 1-0

Most Wins by Team:

3 wins by Bethune-Cookman (3-0), Southern (3-0), and South Carolina State (3-1)

Longest Win Streak:

5 - MEAC won 5-games straight from 2011-2015

Most Appearances by a School:

4 (South Carolina State)

Highest Attendance:

24,376 (2013 – Florida A&M v. Mississippi Valley State in Orlando, Fla.)

Lowest Attendance:

7,257 (2015 – South Carolina State v. Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Orlando, Fla.)

Ties to Georgia Area

Alabama State has 21 players on their current roster from the state of Georgia, including seven (7) players from Atlanta and its’ surrounding areas. Howard has seven (7) Georgia natives on the roster.

Future MEAC/SWAC Challenge Games:

2023 – Jackson State v. South Carolina State

2024 – Norfolk State v. Florida A&M

SI Betting Lines:

Howard is a 1.5 point favorite.

Money Line: -110 for Howard, -118 for Alabama State

Over/Under: 53.5 total points

Prediction:

Howard 24, Alabama State 17

