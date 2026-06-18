Toyota's partnership with ESPN Events pivotal for major HBCU football & band events

ATLANTA — Toyota’s new three-year agreement with ESPN Events does more than attach a familiar logo to two of HBCU football’s marquee events. Rather, it places the international automaker across the full arc of the HBCU football season, from Week Zero at the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off when the college football calendar opens, to December, when the Cricket Celebration Bowl crowns the new national champion in Atlanta.

Under the agreement, Toyota becomes the presenting sponsor of both events and the title sponsor of each halftime show. The deal also makes Toyota a sponsor of the Red Lobster Band of the Year, and presenting sponsor of the Champion’s Circle presented by Toyota, the honor extended each year to the Celebration Bowl-winning head coach.

"We're focusing on how we can make sure we're delivering the best experience that connects their brand to fans and consumers in meaningful ways," John Grant, executive director of ESPN Events, told HBCU Legends.

Toyota Partnership with ESPN Events | HBCU Legends on SI

A partnership built on shared values

Grant believes the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off and Cricket Celebration Bowl, partnering with Toyota, brings value for both sides. “Toyota has a history of exemplifying a commitment to the African American consumer over the years and being engaged in things that were important to them,” he commented.

That alignment is the filter that the events apply to every corporate partner. The Celebration Bowl and its affiliated properties look for brands that “share the values we have around the importance of investing in and supporting HBCUs and the HBCU community as a whole.”

Toyota framed the commitment in similar terms. “This three-year agreement allows us to build a meaningful presence across the HBCU football season, from the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off to the Cricket Celebration Bowl, while recognizing the culture, leadership and excellence that define Black college sports,” Andrew George, senior analyst of community-based marketing at Toyota, said.

“Toyota’s investment in these properties represents more than a sponsorship; it is an investment in the institutions, traditions and communities that make HBCU athletics so powerful,” John Grant said.

In addition, the alliance will lend its continuous support for the HBCU pageantry, audience, and the unique traditions of the marching bands and their auxillary teams.

Celebration Bowl | Run The Yard, HBCU Pass

Content over a single Saturday

The three-year partnership allows his ESPN Events team to plan beyond a single Saturday and treat the events as programming that competes for attention rather than dates on a schedule. “We create content... content at a level that people want to consume... Consumers have a lot of choices,” Grant said.

The Champion’s Circle presented by Toyota will add Toyota’s support to one of the Celebration Bowl’s most meaningful traditions. Each year, the Champion’s Circle jacket is presented to one head coach, welcoming that individual into an elite fraternity of Celebration Bowl winners. The jacket is more than a ceremonial honor — it is a lasting symbol of championship excellence.

The Champion’s Circle gives that approach a year-round storyline. Modeled in spirit on Nissan’s long-running Heisman House campaign, the platform extends lifetime invitations to past Celebration Bowl-winning coaches and turns the championship jacket into recurring touchpoints rather than a one-night ceremony.

Atlanta’s stage keeps rising

The deal also deepens Toyota’s footprint in a city now sitting atop the sports business map. The Sports Business Journal named Atlanta as its No. 1 Best Sports Business City for 2026. It’s the same market hosting eight FIFA World Cup matches, the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-off, Celebration Bowl, Band of the Year competition, SWAC Basketball Tournament, and, in February 2027, the city will host the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. That portfolio is diverse and economically impactful for businesses, welcoming HBCU sports fans from across the nation.

“Every HBCU benefits from the fact that that stage exists and the Band of the Year is the amplification point for all of the HBCUs,” Grant said.

Celebration Bowl Numbers Increase, Cultural Viewership Expands | Imagn Images

Viewership tells the story

Grant mentioned how the broadcast audience numbers offer the Toyota partnership something special: diversity. The 2025 Celebration Bowl averaged 2.3 million viewers on ABC and peaked at 3 million during a four-overtime flurried finish between South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M. Last season’s HBCU national championship contest produced the event’s largest audience since 2022.

“Roughly 63 percent of viewers were non-Hispanic white,” a breakdown Grant said, shows the game has moved beyond any single demographic. Attendance still matters, Grant said, but “viewership matters more” when assessing the platform a sponsor is buying into.

ESPN Events is in Atlanta studying the World Cup matches, participants, celebrations, and other events for ideas to bring back to its HBCU properties. “We got a lot of notes... Don’t be surprised by what you continue to see happen around our kickoff game, around Band of the Year and around Celebration Bowl,” he said.

With Toyota committed through the 2028 season, the events now have the runway and the international partner to test those ideas in front of an audience that continues to expand each year in HBCU football.