Walter Payton, 'Sweetness' was an HBCU, Jackson State, and NFL Legend

The man known as "Sweetness" finally won his lone championship ring in Super Bowl XX. Walter Jerry Payton was the NFL's all-time leading rusher and held numerous records and accolades at his retirement in 1987.

Over his NFL career, "Payton rushed for 16,726 yards, which broke the record for most rushing yards by any NFL player in history, and scored 110 touchdowns. He caught 492 passes for 4,538 yards and 15 touchdowns. Payton set several team records, including most career rushing yards, receptions, touchdowns, and touchdown passes by a running back."