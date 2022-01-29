Walter Payton, 'Sweetness' was an HBCU, Jackson State, and NFL Legend

Walter Payton was an HBCU and NFL Legend
On Jan. 28, the Chicago Bears drafted one of the best football players in NFL history. Jarrett Payton honored his father on social media, stating, "47 years ago today, the Bears made one of their best phone calls ever and selected Walter Payton with the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft." The draft was in 1975.
About Walter Payton
Payton Answered the Call to Greatness
The Jackson State legend carried his greatness to the Chicago Bears from 1975 to 1987. Payton earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with eight All-Pro honors, nine Pro Bowl selections, and winning the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and NFL Man of the Year awards in 1977.
Sweetness
The man known as "Sweetness" finally won his lone championship ring in Super Bowl XX. Walter Jerry Payton was the NFL's all-time leading rusher and held numerous records and accolades at his retirement in 1987.
Over his NFL career, "Payton rushed for 16,726 yards, which broke the record for most rushing yards by any NFL player in history, and scored 110 touchdowns. He caught 492 passes for 4,538 yards and 15 touchdowns. Payton set several team records, including most career rushing yards, receptions, touchdowns, and touchdown passes by a running back."
Payton's Career Addresses HBCU Naysayers
Not bad for a 5'10" and 200-pound running back from an HBCU school. Suppose student-athletes of yesterday and today decide to listen to the negative "naysayers" who tout Division 1 programs over HBCUs. In that case, we may never have witnessed the unadulterated greatness of one of the best football players ever to grace this planet. Walter Jerry Payton.
Payton's Enshrinements
Payton merited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hame of Fame (1993), Black College Football Hall of Fame (2010), College Football Hall of Fame (1996), Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (1993), and Jackson State University Sports Hall of Fame.
Payton, 45, died on Nov. 1, 1999 from cholangiocarcinoma.
