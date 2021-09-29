Three SWAC teams have been searching for stability and confidence for their offenses with in-season changes at quarterback.

Three SWAC teams have been searching for stability and confidence for their offenses. In-season quarterback changes are usually difficult for a team to handle, the transitions have come early in the 2021 season for Southern, Grambling, and Texas Southern.

FAMU's Coach Simmons made a change at quarterback after losing to Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

FA true freshman gained SWAC honors for Week 4, another tossed 5 strikes in the endzone, and a highly-heralded newcomer takes over the legendary role as the Grambling State University quarterback in a losing effort.

BUBBA GETS VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

The Advocate's Jim Kleinpeter reported Southern's head coach Jason Rollins switched primary quarterbacking duties to "Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel."

“It’s permanent until it’s not permanent,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said afterward. “The starter right now is Glendon McDaniel.

McDaniel had a successful outing against Mississippi Valley State in a 38-25 decisive win.

In the Jaguars' SWAC opener, the quarterback connected on 18-of-26 passes (69.2%) for 235 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a passer efficiency of 208.6.

Sept. 2021; Credit: Grambling State University Athletics

NOAH'S ARK

The Jags' main rival at Grambling State is uneasy at the quarterback position. The Tigers have fielded Aldon Clark and Elijah Walker at quarterback in 2021.

Grambling's offense had difficulty sustaining drives and converting within scoring range this season.

Aldon Clark had the unenviable task to square off against two FBS programs, Southern Miss and the University of Houston. He passed for a dismal 13-of-31 (41.9%) and 109 yards in the two contests.

GSU's Elijah Walker was the starter for the State Fair Classic but the offense could not move the football with consistency. Coach Fobbs was forced to make the in-game switch to freshman sensation from New York, Noah Bodden, against Prairie View A&M.

The 6-4, 218-pound Bodden, hopes to get the GSU players and faithful on his ark and sail to the promised land in the coming years.

He came off the bench to complete 3 passes on 11 attempts to receivers for 24 yards. The young quarterback will have a tough test this Saturday against Aqeel Glass and the undefeated Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SWAC).

Andrew Body in Week 4 - Credit: SWAC

BODY TAKES OVER AT TSU

Texas Southern may have lost the football game but gained a quarterback with the SWAC Newcomer of Week 4, Andrew Body. The true freshman did it with his strong arm and legs when TSU fell to in-town competitor Rice University on Saturday night.

The Tigers moved on from Jalen Brown for Body's first collegiate start at quarterback - and he did not disappoint Coach McKinney. Body tossed for 353 yards on 19-of-35 attempts, one interception, and rushed 16 times, 62 yards, and two touchdowns.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern will host North American University at 2:00 PM CT in Houston, TX on Oct. 2.

Grambling State will host the No. 1 HBCU program, Alabama A&M, at 2:00 PM CT in Grambling, LA, inside Eddie Robinson Stadium on Oct. 2.

Southern will play again at Globe Life Parin in Arlington, TX, for 4:00 PM CT on Oct. 9.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS NEWS: