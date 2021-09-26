Prairie View Panthers Maul Grambling Tigers at State Fair Classic

The Prairie View Panthers used a strong defense to down the Grambling Tigers at the annual State Fair Classic

The Prairie View A&M took an early 10-point lead over the Grambling State University for its fourth straight game over the Tigers, 24-10 in the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Prairie View A&M (3-1) had a 14-play, 75-yards game-opening drive capped off with quarterback Jawon Pass tossing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Donovan White. The Panthers claimed the early lead 7-0 with 9:06 remaining.

A Panthers field goal increased the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.

The Tigers mounted a comeback before halftime when quarterback Elijah Walker started to make plays for GSU. A pass interference penalty edged the Tigers closer to the endzone and allowed running back CJ Russell to score a 2-yard touchdown plunge with 20 seconds on the first-half clock.

After halftime, Grambling State could not move the football and went three-and-out. The Panthers would march into the Tigers territory and extended its lead to 17-7 off a 17-yard touchdown run from running back Jaden Stewart with 12:16 on the clock.

GSU made a quarterback change with Noah Bodden replacing Elijah Walker. New quarterback, same results. Grambling could not effectively move the football against the Panthers' defense.

Later in the third quarter, GSU K Garrett Urban boomed a 29-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-10.

The Prairie View's defense created three turnovers, pressured and sacked the Grambling quarterbacks most of the contest.

Pass delivered the final decisive blow when he connected with Jailon Howard for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Grambling (1-3, 0-1 SWAC) could not overcome the 14 point deficit, and Prairie View A&M (3-1, 2-0 SWAC) won 24-10.

UP NEXT

Prairie View will take a road trip and battle Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 PM CT. UAPB is coming off a tough one-point loss to Alcorn State, 39-38, after leading the game into the 4th quarter.

Grambling State has a home opener on Saturday, Oct. 2, against Aqeel Glass and the undefeated Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SWAC) for 2 PM CT from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.