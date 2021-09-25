Delta State received the football at the JSU 35 yard-line, went 3-and-out, and punted to the Tigers. JSU had an eight-play drive for 33 yards and ended in a 40-yard Misiak kick. Tigers were up 3-0 with 11:07 in the first quarter.

After a pair of fruitless drives by Jackson State and Delta State, the Tigers scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Corbin. Tigers increased the lead by 10 after Misiak's extra point was good. The scoring drive was for 40 yards in 6 plays and 1:51 off the game clock with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Statesmen and Tigers traded a couple of possessions until return specialist Warren Newman returned the pigsking 55 yards to the Statesmen 10 yard line. A penalty got the Tigers closer on the five-yard before Shedeur Sanders connected again with Corbin for a 13-yard strike with 1:45 left in before halftime. Sanders guided a drive 3-play scoring drive in 1:03. A Misiak extra point try gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead at the half.

When Delta State's Patrick Shegog completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dohnte Meyer, the Statesmen finally got on the board on a 6-play, 68-yard march that lasted 2:30 minutes. Conner Mantelli's kick attempt was successful. The Tigers led 17-7 in the 3rd quarter.

JSU took a long sustained drive of 8-plays and 73 yards in 3:12 minutes when Sanders tossed his 3rd touchdown pass to Warren Newman for 6 yards. 24-7 lead for 1:16 in the 3rd.

Delta State quickly answered on Deion Dampier's 64-yard touchdown scamper through JSU's defense to creep closer at 14-24 with 59 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Delta State added a Mantelli field goal to get within a touchdown, 24-17, with 14:50 on the clock.

Jackson State ran out the game clock and escaped with a 24-17 victory over the Delta State Statesmen.

Shedeur Sanders had a solid game. The JSU quarterback passed for 251 yards on 25-of-36 passes, 3 touchdowns, and a 155.5 QBR. Delta State's Shegog connected on 12-of-33 attempts for 91 yards, 1 touchdown, and 69.5 QBR.

STANDOUT PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Jackson State

Corbin: 8 rec., 113 yards, 2 TDs

W. Newman: 11 rec., 78 yards, 1 TD

S. Marshall: 14 rushes, 64 yards

A. Miller: 9 tackles, 1 TFL

D. Davis: 6 tackles, 3 TFL

G. Misiak: 1-of-2 FG attempts

B. Raborn: 5 punts, 177 yards

Delta State

D. Meyers: 3 rec., 54 yards, 1 TD

D. Dampier: 8 rushes, 93 yards, 1 TD

M. Terry: 11 tackles, 4 TFL (3 solo, 1.0 assisted)

D. Williams: 11 tackles, 1.5 TFL

C. Mantelli: 1 FG, 4 KOs for 248 yards

K. Gainwell: 3 returns, 71 yards

P. Burleson: 9 punts for 365 yards, 2 inside the 20

