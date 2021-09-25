September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

Jackson State Wins Home Opener Over Delta State

Jackson State wins its home opener over Delta State in a closer-than-comfortable contest.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Delta State received the football at the JSU 35 yard-line, went 3-and-out, and punted to the Tigers. JSU had an eight-play drive for 33 yards and ended in a 40-yard Misiak kick. Tigers were up 3-0 with 11:07 in the first quarter.

After a pair of fruitless drives by Jackson State and Delta State, the Tigers scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Corbin. Tigers increased the lead by 10 after Misiak's extra point was good. The scoring drive was for 40 yards in 6 plays and 1:51 off the game clock with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Statesmen and Tigers traded a couple of possessions until return specialist Warren Newman returned the pigsking 55 yards to the Statesmen 10 yard line. A penalty got the Tigers closer on the five-yard before Shedeur Sanders connected again with Corbin for a 13-yard strike with 1:45 left in before halftime. Sanders guided a drive 3-play scoring drive in 1:03. A Misiak extra point try gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead at the half.

When Delta State's Patrick Shegog completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dohnte Meyer, the Statesmen finally got on the board on a 6-play, 68-yard march that lasted 2:30 minutes. Conner Mantelli's kick attempt was successful. The Tigers led 17-7 in the 3rd quarter. 

JSU took a long sustained drive of 8-plays and 73 yards in 3:12 minutes when Sanders tossed his 3rd touchdown pass to Warren Newman for 6 yards. 24-7 lead for 1:16 in the 3rd.

Delta State quickly answered on Deion Dampier's 64-yard touchdown scamper through JSU's defense to creep closer at 14-24 with 59 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Delta State added a Mantelli field goal to get within a touchdown, 24-17, with 14:50 on the clock.

Jackson State ran out the game clock and escaped with a 24-17 victory over the Delta State Statesmen.

Shedeur Sanders had a solid game.  The JSU quarterback passed for 251 yards on 25-of-36 passes, 3 touchdowns, and a 155.5 QBR.   Delta State's Shegog connected on 12-of-33 attempts for 91 yards, 1 touchdown, and 69.5 QBR.

Jackson State Wins Over Delta State

STANDOUT PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Jackson State

  • Corbin: 8 rec., 113 yards, 2 TDs
  • W. Newman: 11 rec., 78 yards, 1 TD
  • S. Marshall: 14 rushes, 64 yards
  • A. Miller: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
  • D. Davis: 6 tackles, 3 TFL
  • G. Misiak: 1-of-2 FG attempts
  • B. Raborn: 5 punts, 177 yards

Delta State

  • D. Meyers:  3 rec., 54 yards, 1 TD
  • D. Dampier:  8 rushes, 93 yards, 1 TD
  • M. Terry: 11 tackles, 4 TFL (3 solo, 1.0 assisted)
  • D. Williams: 11 tackles, 1.5 TFL
  • C. Mantelli: 1 FG, 4 KOs for 248 yards
  • K. Gainwell: 3 returns, 71 yards
  • P. Burleson: 9 punts for 365 yards, 2 inside the 20

READ MORE HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS:

USATSI_16824484_168388561_lowres
Jackson State University

Jackson State Wins Home Opener Over Delta State

just now
Screenshot 2021-09-25 125428
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders Debuts New 'PrimeMobile' (Boomerbeast 2D) Scooter, AFLAC Sponsored

2 hours ago
Felix Harper vs UAPB
SWAC

SWAC Games for Week 4

4 hours ago
GCOT2L26YFACZPBWT2CXATFD6A
SWAC

Alcorn State's Huge Rally Shocks the Golden Lions in a SWAC Thriller

Sep 24, 2021
NIL Contracts
SWAC

SWAC Leading Several FBS, FCS Conferences in NIL Contracts and Activities

Sep 24, 2021
Alcorn-UAPB Halftime Report
SWAC

Alcorn-UAPB Halftime Report

Sep 23, 2021
YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (19)
SWAC

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Preview, Odds, Stats, and Prediction - Week 4

Sep 23, 2021
Alcorn University
Alcorn State University

A New Head Athletic Trainer Hired at Alcorn

Sep 23, 2021