The 49th Bayou Classic "Battle of the Bands" grades and rankings for Southern's Human Jukebox and World-Famed Marching Band.

I analyzed each band's show and gave my score from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest, for each marching component the bands exhibited.

GRAMBLING

Grambling took the field first. Opened with a Midnight Star tune in its downfield procession. Next, Tony! Toni! Toné! tune for The Orchesis dance team. SWV slow songs (one was 'Weak in the Knees.' The tunes slowed-down the pace and energy. Dance Routine was good, not great. It's the second performance of Grambling that I witnessed this season that had a strange feel at the end.

SOUTHERN

The Mirage (Drum Major) took the field with his standard routine. Nothing new. Downfield procession to the classic by Alexander O'Neal and Cherelle, 'Saturday Love.' The Dancing Dolls gave a very nice performance to the Dreamgirls song 'One Night Only.' Scramble Drill 'Danger' was being played for the dance routine; also, spotlighting the Tootsie Roll and New Orleans Bounce. A tad more energy for the Human Jukebox. Finale was good.

BAND DRUM MAJORS DOWNFIELD PROGRESSION ENTERTAINMENT SOUND DANCE ROUTINE DANCE UNIT FAN ENGAGEMENT ENERGY OVERALL SCORE GRAMBLING 8 8 8.5 8.5 9 9 8.5 8 67.5 SOUTHERN 9 9.5 9 9 9 9 8.5 9 72

