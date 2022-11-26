The Bayou Classic 'Battle of the Bands' Rankings
The 49th Bayou Classic "Battle of the Bands" grades and rankings for Southern's Human Jukebox and World-Famed Marching Band.
I analyzed each band's show and gave my score from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest, for each marching component the bands exhibited.
Grambling's Band at 49th Bayou Classic
GRAMBLING
- Grambling took the field first. Opened with a Midnight Star tune in its downfield procession.
- Next, Tony! Toni! Toné! tune for The Orchesis dance team.
- SWV slow songs (one was 'Weak in the Knees.' The tunes slowed-down the pace and energy.
- Dance Routine was good, not great.
- It's the second performance of Grambling that I witnessed this season that had a strange feel at the end.
The Human Jukebox at 49th Bayou Classic
SOUTHERN
- The Mirage (Drum Major) took the field with his standard routine. Nothing new.
- Downfield procession to the classic by Alexander O'Neal and Cherelle, 'Saturday Love.'
- The Dancing Dolls gave a very nice performance to the Dreamgirls song 'One Night Only.'
- Scramble Drill
- 'Danger' was being played for the dance routine; also, spotlighting the Tootsie Roll and New Orleans Bounce. A tad more energy for the Human Jukebox.
- Finale was good.
|BAND
|DRUM MAJORS
|DOWNFIELD PROGRESSION
|ENTERTAINMENT
|SOUND
|DANCE ROUTINE
|DANCE UNIT
|FAN ENGAGEMENT
|ENERGY
|OVERALL SCORE
GRAMBLING
8
8
8.5
8.5
9
9
8.5
8
67.5
SOUTHERN
9
9.5
9
9
9
9
8.5
9
72
