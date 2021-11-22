Florida A&M Earned 2021 FCS Football Playoffs At-Large Bid, Faces Southeastern Louisiana

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Florida A&M Earned FCS Playoffs Bid

    The Florida A&M Rattlers football team earned the at-large bid to participate in the 2021 FCS Football Playoffs.
    When the FCS Playoffs committee decided to extend a berth to FAMU, it was the culmination of an exceptional 8-2 season for Coach Simmons' squad.  

    The Rattlers fought, lobbied, and earned one of the 13 at-large bids in the 24-team field because of a solid 8-2 record and an extremely tenacious defense. 

    Coach Simmons' offense improved over the season and are ranked No. 45 in total offense (380.7 yds/gm) in the FCS.  

    The more compelling factor was the performance of FAMU's defense. After 11 games, the Rattlers are the FCS's top-ranked defense.  

    Former Florida A&M head coach Rudy Hubbard fielded the first HBCU team to win an FCS National Championship in 1978. The City of Tallahassee recently honored Coach Hubbard with a Key to the City.

    The current FAMU team will seek to bring home its second national championship via the road. The Southeastern Louisiana Lions (8-3) will host Florida A&M (9-2) in Hammond, Louisiana at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 PM CT. 

    The two programs have never faced one another on the football field.

    No. 1 Defense vs. No. 1 Offense

    FAMU Defense
    NUMBER 1 vs. NUMBER 1

    The first-round postseason contest will pit SLU's No. 1 ranked offense against the No. 1 ranked defense of Florida A&M.

    The Rattlers' defense will have to contend against SLU's quarterback Cole Kelley. The senior dual-threat signal-caller won the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton award. He has completed 339 passes for 4,382 yards, 38 passing, and 16 rushing touchdowns on the season.

    FAMU has two weeks to prepare for the high-powered SLU offense in their eighth playoff appearance - first since 2001 in the MEAC. Florida A&M is the first team in the SWAC to participate in the playoffs since Jackson State made the field in 1997.   

    The FAMU vs. SLU winner will battle No. 3 seed James Madison (10-1) at 1:00 PM CT on Saturday, December 4, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

