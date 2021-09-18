Alabama A&M Defeats Bethune-Cookman with Another Thrilling Victory of the Season

Alabama A&M opens with a thrilling victory over Bethune-Cookman in both football programs' SWAC opener.

Close wins are starting to become the norm for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Bethune-Cookman pushed the reigning SWAC champions to the edge before junior defensive back Trenell Troutman sealed the deal with his third inception in the young 2021 season.

Alabama A&M's 30-27 victory in its SWAC opener over the Bethune-Cookman was a thrilling contest before 4,173 fans braving the pouring rain.

Alabama A&M's Brian Jenkins Jr. (2) take the hand off from Aqeel Glass (4) during a game with Bethune-Cookman at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Bcu Alabama13; Credit:© Nigel Cook/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The weather and Wildcat's defense limited the usually efficient Aqeel Glass. The NFL prospect tossed 22-of-35 for 234 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. Glass's backfield partner, Gary Quarles, bulldozed BCU defenders on 27 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman QB Shannon Patrick (10) scrambles out of the pocket during a game Alabama A&M at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. ; Credit:© Nigel Cook/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Quarterback Patrick Shannon kept the Wildcats in the game off his 221 yards passing by completing 17-of-31 attempts for one touchdown and two interceptions. Byrd (138 yards), Robinson (7 yards), and Shannon (11 yards) pounded out 159 yards on 27 carries on the ground for the Wildcats. In the end, it was A&M's Troutman who intercepted Shannon's last pass attempt to help shut down the game for the Bulldogs in a see-saw battle.

Shannon completed 17 passes to nine different receivers. The "Outlaws" from A&M's wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim posted two touchdowns, five receptions, and 38 yards receiving.

Alabama A&M Defensive Standouts

S Trenell Troutman - 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 1 QB Hit

S JaBraun McNeal - 7 tackles

Bethune-Cookman Defensive Standouts

Untareo Johnson - 9 tackles, 3 TFL

Tekeven Thomas - 9 tackles

Uriah Ratliff - 8 tackles

Mason Hall - 1.5 TFL

Special Teams Standouts

Alabama A&M

K Spencer Corey (New Palestine, Ind.) went a perfect 3-for-3 from distances of 22-, 26- and 43-yards, and 3-for-3 on extra points. Seven kickoffs for 335 yards.

Punter Troy Lendvay booted four punts for 166 yards (41.5 yards/punt).

WR/KR Terrell Gardner had two returns for 65 yards.

Bethune-Cookman

Darnell Deas had one return for 89 yards.

Jimmie Robinson III return on kickoff for 61 yards.

Ben Lennon had four punts for 159 yards (39.8 yards/punt).

Dylan Moghaddam boomed three kickoffs for 154 yards; Xavier McDonald notched 109 yards on a pair of kickoffs.

