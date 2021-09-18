Alabama A&M Defeats Bethune-Cookman with Another Thrilling Victory of the Season

Alabama A&M Defeats Bethune-Cookman with Another Thrilling Victory
Close wins are starting to become the norm for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Bethune-Cookman pushed the reigning SWAC champions to the edge before junior defensive back Trenell Troutman sealed the deal with his third inception in the young 2021 season.
Alabama A&M's 30-27 victory in its SWAC opener over the Bethune-Cookman was a thrilling contest before 4,173 fans braving the pouring rain.
The weather and Wildcat's defense limited the usually efficient Aqeel Glass. The NFL prospect tossed 22-of-35 for 234 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. Glass's backfield partner, Gary Quarles, bulldozed BCU defenders on 27 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Patrick Shannon kept the Wildcats in the game off his 221 yards passing by completing 17-of-31 attempts for one touchdown and two interceptions. Byrd (138 yards), Robinson (7 yards), and Shannon (11 yards) pounded out 159 yards on 27 carries on the ground for the Wildcats. In the end, it was A&M's Troutman who intercepted Shannon's last pass attempt to help shut down the game for the Bulldogs in a see-saw battle.
Shannon completed 17 passes to nine different receivers. The "Outlaws" from A&M's wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim posted two touchdowns, five receptions, and 38 yards receiving.
Alabama A&M Defensive Standouts
- S Trenell Troutman - 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 1 QB Hit
- S JaBraun McNeal - 7 tackles
Bethune-Cookman Defensive Standouts
- Untareo Johnson - 9 tackles, 3 TFL
- Tekeven Thomas - 9 tackles
- Uriah Ratliff - 8 tackles
- Mason Hall - 1.5 TFL
Special Teams Standouts
Alabama A&M
- K Spencer Corey (New Palestine, Ind.) went a perfect 3-for-3 from distances of 22-, 26- and 43-yards, and 3-for-3 on extra points. Seven kickoffs for 335 yards.
- Punter Troy Lendvay booted four punts for 166 yards (41.5 yards/punt).
- WR/KR Terrell Gardner had two returns for 65 yards.
Bethune-Cookman
- Darnell Deas had one return for 89 yards.
- Jimmie Robinson III return on kickoff for 61 yards.
- Ben Lennon had four punts for 159 yards (39.8 yards/punt).
- Dylan Moghaddam boomed three kickoffs for 154 yards; Xavier McDonald notched 109 yards on a pair of kickoffs.
READ MORE HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS:
- Alabama A&M Defeats Bethune-Cookman with Another Thrilling Victory of the Season
- MEAC Schedule of Games in Week 3
- Hot QBs! Top Passing Yards Leaders in the SWAC and MEAC
- Jackson State-Tennessee State Halftime Report
- SWAC Football Games Schedule in Week 2
- NFL Official Maia Chaka in 'Awe' and 'Proud' Before Her First NFL Game (HBCU Alum)