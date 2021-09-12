Jackson State-Tennessee State Halftime Report

Jackson State vs. Tennessee State halftime report.

The Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, TN hosts Jackson State vs. Tennessee State with two NFL legends guiding these HBCU programs.

TSU had early troubles, and a fumble gave JSU prime territory to score. QB Shedeur Sanders passed his first collegiate touchdown to WR Josh Lanier for 14 yards, and JSU claimed a 7-0 lead. Glenn Misiak kicked the extra point to end a five-play, 27-yards drive for 2:26 off the clock.

TSU's Deveon Bryant rushed for a 2-yard touchdown plunge, and an Antonio Zita extra point evened the score, 7-7 in the 2nd quarter.

Shedeur Sanders led 8-play, 51-yard march into TSU's red zone. The drive stalled after Sanders misfired on a wheel route in the endzone. JSU took a 10-7 lead going into halftime after a 28-yard field goal from Glenn Misiak.

TSU and JSU defenses have played well most of the game. Jackson State's offense can move the football. However, the Tennessee State's 75 yard scoring possession took 14 plays in 5:43 minutes.

TOP PERFORMANCES OF THE 1st HALF

Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders: 18-of-24 for 153 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 142.3 passer rating Trevonte Rucker: 63 yards receiving Warren Newman: 32 yards receiving Josh Lanier: 1 TD James Houston: 6 tackles Antwan Owens: 5 tackles CJ Holmes: 4 tackles

Tennessee State