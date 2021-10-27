THEE Jackson State Tigers are Rising in the FCS Polls - Week 9!

Skip to main content
    October 27, 2021
    Jackson State Rising In FCS Polls - Week 9

    Jackson State is getting recognition from the FCS national pollsters for the program's 6-1, 4-0 SWAC record.
    Author:

    Jackson State is getting recognition from the FCS national pollsters for the program's 6-1, 4-0 SWAC record. Last weekend, Gary Harrell was interim head coach subbing for Deion Sanders, who is still under doctor's orders to rest following the previous month's foot surgery.

    Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders

    JACKSON STATE IN THE POLLS

    The Tigers leaped four spots in both the FCS Coaches and STATS PERFORM polls for Week 9. JSU went from No. 20 to No. 16 (FCS Coaches) and No. 24 to No. 20 (STAT PERFORM) in the nation.  

    PREDICTION

    NCAA's Stan Becton predicts Jackson State will win the SWAC. Becton wrote, "The path to the SWAC championship should be easy for the Tigers, given the remaining opponents on their schedule."

    OFFENSE AND DEFENSIVE RANKINGS

    Coach Thurman's defensive unit remains solid and is ranked No. 1 in the SWAC and No.2 in the FCS for total defense. The Tigers surrendered 237.9 yards per game, 3.63 yards per play, and eight offensive touchdowns in seven games.

    The JSU offense is not in the FCS Top 50 for Week 9. Prairie View (22), Alabama A&M (25), Texas Southern (37), and Southern (49) were the top offenses from the SWAC in the Top 50.

