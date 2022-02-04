Jackson State's Malachi Wideman Enters NIL Partnership With MOGL

Jackson State's Malachi Wideman has entered a partnership agreement with MOGL. MOGL is an NIL platform and mobile app that connects student-athletes to corporate sponsors.

Wideman will receive equity in the company. The deal was negotiated by minority-owned Booked and Busy Talent firm.

In his first season, Wideman played in 11 games and caught 34 passes for 540 receiving yards. He led the Tigers receivers with 12 touchdowns.

Currently on the hardwood, Malachi has played in 8 games and averages 7.9 points per contest.

More details on his agreement will be reported by HBCU Legends.