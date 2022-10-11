SWAC Will Officially Review Southern-Prairie View Pregame Altercation

An investigation of the pregame altercation between the Southern Jaguars and Prairie View Panthers football teams will take place this afternoon, per source.

HBCU Legends contacted the Southwestern Athletic Conference office for an official statement. The conference forwarded the following response to our request"

"The conference office is currently reviewing video of the altercation that transpired prior to the start of the Southern at Prairie View football held this past Saturday." SWAC Conference Office

On Saturday before the Southern vs. Prairie View game, members of both teams had an altercation. An internet video posted by "Coriduzit" shows the SWAC West rivals entangled in a heated discussion after warmups on Blackshear Field.

The two squads were heading to the locker rooms as tempers flared, pushing ensued, and they exchanged blows. Approximately 40-50 players and assistants were amid the melee. However, several players and assistants attempted to end the fighting before it intensified.

Coach McDowell commented at Monday's SWAC Coaches press conference regarding how he ran down to the field after he heard the commotion from his office on the upper level of Prairie View's Athletic complex. At the 1:15 mark, the video confirms that he ran into the fray and instructed Prairie View players to end the conflict.

Once the investigation is completed, SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland may determine which Southern and Prairie View players and auxiliary staff members may face punishment for their respective involvement.

HBCU Legends will report additional details on the matter and if the SWAC officials decide to issue suspensions and reprimands.

