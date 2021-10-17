SWAC Scores in Week 7
Week 7 in the SWAC had big wins and surprise losses as top teams begin to separate from the pack.
Week 7 in the SWAC had big wins and surprise losses as top teams begin to separate from the pack.
SWAC SCORES - SATURDAY, OCT. 16
- Prairie View A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 29
- Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31
- Grambling State 34, Texas Southern 20
- Southern 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
- Jackson State 28, Alabama State 7
- Alcorn State 24, Mississippi Valley State 12
Quick Game Notes
- Jackson State will remain at the top of the polls for Week 8.
- JSU Homecoming attendance: 53,578
- Prairie View recorded a "too close for comfort' victory over a winless Bethune-Cookman team.
- Aqeel Glass and Alabama A&M fall for the third-straight time in 2021. Glass' Black Player of the Year candidacy in serious jeopardy.
- FAMU need 19 fourth-quarter points to claim the win over the Bulldogs.
- Both freshman QBs Bodden (GSU) and Body (TSU) had a pair of interceptions and over 150+ yards passing in the G-Men's victory.
- The Jaguars kept the downward spiral of the Golden Lions going and dominated 31-0 after 3 quarters. Kobe Dillion rushed for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's definitely a Player of the Week candidate.
- The Braves continue winning and keeping pace with the Panthers having the two undefeated conference records. If both remain on the winning track, they will battle in Lorman, Mississippi on Nov. 13.
SWAC STANDINGS
SWAC EAST
|School
|Conf. Record
|Overall Record
Jackson State
3-0
5-1
Florida A&M
2-1
4-2
Alabama State
2-2
3-3
Mississippi Valley State
1-2
2-4
Alabama A&M
1-3
3-3
Bethune-Cookman
0-4
0-7
SWAC WEST
|School
|Conf. Record
|Overall Record
Prairie View A&M
4-0
5-1
Alcorn State
3-0
4-2
Southern
2-1
3-3
Grambling State
2-2
3-4
Texas Southern
1-2
1-4
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
0-4
1-5