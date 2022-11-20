Skip to main content

2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship: #1 Alabama St. vs. #2 Florida A&M

The 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship game will be a showdown between the top-seeded programs in the conference.

HOUSTON, TX - The 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship game will be a showdown between the top-seeded programs in the conference.  The No. 1-ranked Alabama State Lady Hornets led the SWAC in 2022 and Florida A&M was second in the league.   The two programs will square-off for the conference tournament title at 3 PM CT on Sunday, Nov. 20 inside the Texas Southern University gymnasium.

The competitors are seeded as follows:

  1. Alabama State
  2. Florida A&M
  3. Grambling State
  4. Jackson State
  5. Texas Southern
  6. Bethune-Cookman
  7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  8. Alabama A&M

Round 1 Results (Quarterfinals)

  1. Alabama State defeated Alabama A&M
  2. Jackson State defeated Texas Southern
  3. Florida A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  4. Bethune-Cookman defeated Grambling State

Round 2 Results (Semifinals)

  1. Alabama State defeated Jackson State, 3-0.
  2. Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman, 3-0

Alabama State are headed to the championship game by using a barrage of Kills (34), Blocks (14), and Assists (32), to force 26 errors on the Lady Tigers and win 3-0.

Standout Lady Hornets in the victory were Kalysia Bates (9 kills, 3 aces, and 8 blocks), Mahogany Vinson (7 kills, 4 blocks), Taniya Jones (6 kills, 1 block), and Jada Rhodes (5 kills, 5 blocks).

According to the FAMU website, Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 3-0 in 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 matches.

"The Wildcats didn't have an answer for FAMU, as eight straight points led to a 16-7 edge in the opening set. Brooke Lynn Watts recorded six kills during the stretch and the SWAC Newcomer of the Year finished with a team-high 17." 

Standout Lady Rattlers were Brooke Lynn Watts with 17 kills and 1 block.  Dominque Washington added 12 kills and 1 block, while Isis Williams assisted with 6 kills and 3 blocks.

The 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship Game between the top-seeded Alabama State Lady Hornets and second-ranked Florida A&M Lady Rattlers will be held at 3 PM CT in the H&PE Arena on Texas Southern University's campus.

