Big 12 basketball power rankings: For one day, lower-division teams rise up
All season long, when it comes to Big 12 Conference men’s basketball, we’ve been conditioned to expect the unexpected.
Sunday might have been the ultimate microcosm of that adage.
There were only two games played on Sunday, and though it didn’t decide conference championships or high NCAA Tournament seeds, it continued to prove just how unpredictable things are in the league.
Two teams - UCF and Arizona State - entered Sunday carrying long losing streaks. Both of those teams snapped those skids on Sunday.
And for the teams that were on the other end of those wins by the Knights and Sun Devils? One saw its once-impossible NCAA hopes falter, while the other fired its coach the following day.
Two more weeks remain in the regular season. Who knows what else can happen between now and conference tournament time in Kansas City.
Here, now, are the updated Big 12 power rankings through games on Feb. 24:
1. Houston (24-4, 16-1)
Previously: 1
Go ahead and pencil in the Cougars as the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament after winning at Texas Tech on Monday. But they’re now aiming for a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.
Which legendary college basketball TV broadcaster thinks Houston can win it all?
2. Arizona (18-9, 12-4)
Previously: 2
Tommy Lloyd’s right. The controversy to end last weekend’s loss to BYU could have easily been avoided had the Wildcats’ defense been better.
3. Iowa State (21-6, 11-5)
Previously: 3
With revenge on the Cyclones’ minds when Arizona comes to Hilton Coliseum this weekend, they better not overlook Tuesday’s visit to Oklahoma State. And having both Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert back in uniform would definitely help the cause.
4. Texas Tech (21-7, 12-5)
Previously: 4
Red Raiders beat Houston once playing most of the game without their leading scorer. They nearly knocked off the Cougars Monday without two of their key players before faltering down the stretch.
5. BYU (19-8, 10-6)
Previously: 5
Cougars bolstered their NCAA resume big-time last week. Now they want to aim for a higher seed these next couple of weeks.
6. Kansas (19-9, 10-7)
Previously: 7
You can say it was Oklahoma State and Colorado they beat, but the Jayhawks are starting to feel better about things after stringing together back-to-back wins.
7. TCU (15-12, 8-8)
Previously: 8
More Big 12 unpredictability: Horned Frogs go from knocking off Texas Tech to falling on the road in Cincinnati.
8. Baylor (16-11, 7-9)
Previously: 9
Bears couldn’t afford to lose to Colorado over the weekend, but keeping with the theme of this unpredictable league, they did, and it may come back to haunt them come Selection Sunday.
9. Utah (15-12, 7-9)
Previously: 6
Surely, losing to a UCF team that had dropped seven straight games didn’t warrant the Utes sacking coach Craig Smith with several regular season games remaining and Utah already owning wins against Kansas, Kansas State and BYU.
10. Kansas State (13-14, 7-9)
Previously: 10
That midseason surge the Wildcats enjoyed now seems like a distant memory, doesn’t it?
11. West Virginia (16-11, 7-9)
Previously: 11
Pivotal week for the Mountaineers. Home against TCU on Tuesday, then a trip to BYU on Saturday.
12. Cincinnati (16-11, 6-10)
Previously: 12
A double-double for Dillon Mitchell in the Bearcats’ win Saturday against TCU. Twelve points and 13 rebounds - six of those on the offensive end.
13. Oklahoma State (13-14, 5-11)
Previously: 13
Feels like the Cowboys have at least one upset win in them. Might be Tuesday night at home against Iowa State.
14. UCF (14-13, 5-11)
Previously: 14
Knights went from shooting 34.3% in the first half to 56.7% after intermission in breaking their losing streak Sunday. They also got five players in double figures, led by Moustapha Thiam’s 18.
15. Arizona State (13-14, 4-12)
Previously: 15
Sun Devils finally break through with a win, but they’re now without their leading scorer, BJ Freeman, who was dismissed from the team due to disciplinary reasons.
16. Colorado (11-17, 2-15)
Previously: 16
Say this about the Buffs - they are still giving it their all. They rose up and beat Baylor on Saturday and took Kansas to the wire on Monday.