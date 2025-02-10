Big 12 basketball power rankings: No. 1 Houston earned league's lone weekend road win
This coming weekend, the current two top teams in the latest Big 12 Conference basketball power rankings will face off.
Before that, though, both Houston and Arizona have one hurdle to clear in order to have this Saturday’s game in Tucson become even more meaningful. The Cougars are back in action Monday night to take on a talented Baylor squad, while the Wildcats go to one of the hottest teams in the league, Kansas State, on Tuesday.
Here, now, are the latest Big 12 power rankings with games through Feb. 9:
1. Houston (19-4, 11-1)
Previously: 2
The Cougars were the only Big 12 team to win on the road this past weekend. Yes, one can say it was at last-place Colorado, but coach Kelvin Sampson expected a dogfight and the Buffs gave his team one before the Coogs pulled away in the final minutes.
2. Arizona (17-6, 11-1)
Previously: 3
The Wildcats got payback for their only conference defeat, handling Texas Tech, 82-73, at the McKale Center on Saturday night. Five Arizona players hit double figures and combined for 76 of those points.
3. Texas Tech (18-5, 9-3)
Previously: 1
Not too big of a surprise that the Red Raiders lost at Arizona, which ended a seven-game win streak. But the defense was not up to snuff, as Arizona shot 51.7 percent from the field for the game, including 56 percent after halftime, and Texas Tech had only 17 defensive rebounds.
4. Iowa State (18-5, 8-4)
Previously: 5
A get-right game for the Cyclones, winning at home against TCU with Curtis Jones coming off the bench to score 24 points and knock down five treys. Still puzzled, though, that “College GameDay” went to Ames instead of going to Tucson.
5. Baylor (15-8, 7-5)
Previously: 7
Houston’s leading scorer, LJ Cryer, was part of the Bears’ 2021 NCAA national championship squad. He goes up against his former team on ESPN’s “Big Monday.”
6. Kansas (16-7, 7-5)
Previously: 4
Just very strange to see the Jayhawks barely over .500 at this juncture. But that's where they stand after yet another defeat in Manhattan over the weekend.
7. BYU (15-8, 6-6)
Previously: 6
The Cougars’ NCAA Tournament chances are in jeopardy for now after a bad loss Saturday to Cincinnati. BYU gave up 45 points in the second half while scoring just 24.
8. West Virginia (15-8, 6-6)
Previously: 8
Amani Hansberry had 17 points, one of four Mountaineers in double figures as West Virginia was another team that aced a get-right game, beating Utah at home.
9. Kansas State (12-11, 6-6)
Previously: 12
Kansas had no answers for David N’Guessan, who led the Wildcats with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and was the team’s top rebounder with seven.
10. Utah (13-10, 5-7)
Previously: 9
In Saturday’s loss at West Virginia, the Utes made just nine field goals in the first half and no player made more than four baskets for the game.
11. TCU (12-11, 5-7)
Previously: 10
Frogs made just 2-of-14 3-pointers in Saturday’s loss at Iowa State. They also had no players in double figures.
12. Cincinnati (14-9, 4-8)
Previously: 13
The Bearcats may have two of the best players on the All-Big 12 name team in Jizzle James and Day Day Thomas. Both also have game, as evidenced by a combined 39 points and James knocking down six treys in Saturday’s win against BYU.
13. UCF (13-10, 4-8)
Previously: 11
Keyshawn Hall is continuing to put up solid numbers, the latest a 19-point performance on 7-of-11 shooting last weekend at Baylor. But the Knights continue to take a tumble in the standings.
14. Oklahoma State (12-11, 4-8)
Previously: 15
In Sunday’s home win against Arizona State, the Cowboys had six players in double figures. Five of them each had 10 points. Talk about your balanced scoring.
15. Arizona State (12-11, 3-9)
Previously: 14
At least the Sun Devil fans are still basking in the glow of their tremendous season in football.
16. Colorado (9-14, 0-12)
Previously: 16
After his team’s win Saturday, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson had high praise for Colorado coach Tad Boyle, noting that his players haven’t quit and continue to fight.