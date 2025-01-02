Is Arizona State now America's Team?
Arizona State may not have won the game, but they clearly won the hearts and minds of college football fans on New Year's Day.
From Magic Johnson to Terrell Owens, the Sun Devils' gritty performance in their 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals continues to receive praise far and wide.
Coming into the game as 13-point underdogs, the Sun Devils rallied from a 24-8 fourth-quarter deficit to send the game into overtime. Arizona State was a tipped pass away from beating Texas 31-24 in the first overtime.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was named the Peach Bowl's offensive MVP — the first time in 26 years a member of the losing team won the award. He dominated the best defense in the country, rushing for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns, while catching 8 passes for 99 yards. He also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass and punched in a two-point conversion.
At one point in the third quarter, Skattebo was seen vomiting on the sideline. He then returned to the game and made several huge plays in Arizona State's improbable rally.
"Puke and rally," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham joked after the game.
Former NFL Stars, Nick Saban Praise Arizona State
"I've been seeing snippets of this kid Cam Skattebo the last couple of years and after today I AM A CAM SKATTEBO fan!!!" wrote Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens on X. "He’s a dog!!! Respectfully, He’s the white version of BEASTMODE!!"
"Wow! Texas’s 39-31 win over ASU in double OT 39-31 was one of the best College Football Playoff games that I’ve ever seen!" wrote Magic Johnson on X. "ASU should be proud of how well they played and how hard they fought because they were part of an NCAA Football classic."
"CAM SKATTEBO YOU HOLD YOUR HEAD HIGH," wrote former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant on X. "OUTSTANDING SEASON ARIZONA STATE!"
Former NFL fullback Jacob Hester also weighed in on X with a tip of the cap to Arizona State.
Even Nick Saban, the best college football coach of all time, weighed in on Arizona State's impressive performance.
"They physically kicked Texas' ass a little bit," Saban said on the Pat McAfee show.