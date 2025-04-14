Houston guard declares for the upcoming NBA Draft
In his first season playing at Houston, Milos Uzan helped get the Cougars to the national championship game.
But it may turn out to be his only season with the Cougars.
Uzan, a 6-foot-4 junior point guard, has reportedly declared for the NBA Draft according to multiple reports. He does have one season of college eligibility remaining, and has until May 28 to stay committed to turning pro, returning to Houston or playing for another school.
Coaches Poll Top 25: What did Houston end up in the final poll?
Last offseason, Uzan transferred from Oklahoma to Houston. Coach Kelvin Sampson entrusted Uzan to be the player to replace Jamal Shead, the Big 12’s Player of the Year in the 2023-24 season.
It was a rocky start for Uzan, who suffered a nose injury during preseason workouts and had some inconsistent showings while Houston began the season 4-3.
But once conference play began, Uzan found his groove, and so did the Cougars, as he helped spearhead them to a 19-1 record in the Big 12. Then in the Big 12 Tournament championship game, Uzan poured in a career-high 25 points as Houston won its first Big 12 tournament in just its second season in the league.
Uzan also had a huge game during the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament run with a 22-point performance in the Sweet 16 against Purdue. That included a game-winning basket with less than a second left that lifted Houston to a 62-60 win.
For the season, Uzan averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43% from 3-point range. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection.
Jonathan Givony, an NBA Draft analyst for ESPN, had this to say about Uzan, per his X page:
"Milos Uzan's size (6-4), fluidity, improved 3-point shooting (43% 3P%) and touch finishing inside the arc are attractive traits from an NBA standpoint," Givony wrote. "He rarely turns the ball over and made notable gains on the defensive end under Houston coach Kelvin Sampson."
Several college basketball experts are high on Houston entering 2025-26 season
Uzan becomes the second Houston player to depart within a week of the Cougars’ title-game loss to Florida. Earlier this week, sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux went into the transfer portal.
Now, Sampson may seek to land Uzan’s replacement through the portal. Pop Isaacs, a recent transfer portal addition from Creighton, may be a possibility, though Isaacs is more of a shooting guard. Or Sampson may hand the reigns over to true freshman Kingston Flemings, part of the Cougars’ highly regarded recruiting class.
Of course, that’s provided Uzan decides to follow through on his intention to play in the NBA next season.