How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, predictions
Earlier this week, Houston did something that hadn’t been done in more than 100 years.
With the Cougars’ 69-61 win Monday at Texas Tech, it clinched at least a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship. It’s the second straight year Houston has either won outright or shared the Big 12, doing it in its first two seasons in the conference.
The last team to win conference titles each of its first two years in a league was Idaho, which won the Pacific Coast Conference in its first two seasons of 1921-22 and 1922-23.
Which legendary college basketball TV broadcaster thinks Houston can win it all?
Now, Houston can claim the outright Big 12 title for the second year in a row with a win at home Saturday afternoon against Cincinnati in a nationally televised CBS contest.
Houston takes a giant step forward in latest NCAA Tournament projections
Houston has won 20 of its last 21 ballgames, and the Cougars have climbed to No. 4 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches rankings.
Cincinnati comes in at 13th place in the Big 12, but the Bearcats won their last two ballgames, the latter a 69-67 triumph at home Tuesday against Baylor.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: BYU continues upward trend; Iowa State struggling
Sophomore guard Jizzle James had 18 points to lead the Bearcats past the Bears. James, the son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, leads the Bearcats in scoring (12.6) and assists (3.8).
What Kelvin Sampson said about Cincinnati, Houston point guard Milos Uzan
Saturday could be a milestone day for Houston graduate guard LJ Cryer. Should Houston win the Big 12 outright, it will be the fourth straight season Cryer has been part of a Big 12 championship squad, as he did it with Baylor in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Houston.
In addition, Cryer is also 18 points away from becoming the 53rd player in program history to reach 1,000 points as a Houston Cougar. His teammate J’Wan Roberts achieved that feat earlier this year.
Houston considered extremely under-seeded for upcoming NCAAs by one analytics website
Cincinnati leads the all-time series with Houston, 33-16, but the Cougars have won the last 12 games against the Bearcats. Houston is also 6-0 all-time against Cincinnati at the Fertitta Center.
Following Saturday’s game, Houston has its final game of the season at the Fertitta Center on Monday, when the Cougars take on Kansas for Senior Night.
Houston vs. Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Cincinnati (17-11, 7-10) at Houston (24-4, 16-1) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 3:30 p.m. CST | Saturday, March 1
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 92.2% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 82, Cincinnati 55
TV Channel/Live Stream: CBS
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on Paramount+ and the Paramount+ app.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 83 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App