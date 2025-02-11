What Baylor coach Scott Drew said about playing (and visiting) Houston
Baylor coach Scott Drew knew it was already going to be a challenge going to play at nationally ranked Houston on Monday night.
It was even more complicated, especially with one of the Bears’ key cogs, junior forward Josh Ojianwuna, missing the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Saturday’s home win against UCF. Not to mention that with the Bears now being shorthanded, the Cougars were nearly back to full strength with the return of starting guard Emanuel Sharp.
Sharp ended up being one of five Cougar players in double figures and No. 6 ranked Houston taking advantage of the Bears’ weakened frontline in a 76-65 win at the Fertitta Center.
“I think for a while there they (Houston) were playing as good as anyone in the country, if not the best, and then I know all of us go through some injuries, some nicks and bangs,” Drew said. “I was hoping Sharp was out one more game, (but) glad he came back out (Monday).”
Then, Drew jokingly stated if his team was going to be shorthanded, his opponents should be as well. Along with Ojianwuna, who was averaging 7 points and 6 rebounds prior to his injury, the Bears have been without sophomore forward Yanis Ndjonga, who has been out since the start of the season with a knee injury.
“It seems like if we’re going to have two guys out most of the year, at least somebody could miss somebody when we play every once in a while,” Drew said. “I would like to think that, but (Sharp) is a heck of a player and he gave them a good lift.”
Sharp, who sat out two games last week to heal up from a right ankle injury, came out and hit a 3-pointer to open Monday’s scoring. He went on to hit two more 3’s and finish with 10 points in 25 minutes of action.
Houston also held Baylor to 20 rebounds, four of those on the offensive glass. The Cougars also scored 32 points in the paint, with forwards J’Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler combining for 16 points and 11 rebounds.
And to make it worse for Drew and Baylor, former Bear LJ Cryer - a member of Baylor’s 2021 national title team - led the Cougars with 14 points.
Drew also lamented the Bears’ turnovers. They gave up the ball 15 times, with Houston turning those miscues into 28 points.
“Because they’re such a good half-court team, we tried to really get out and get down the court when we could, and I think that led to a couple of turnovers that we normally don’t have, so that probably puts it at 13 or 12,” Drew said. “Now Houston’s a great defense, best in the country, KenPom analytics has them third overall and first in our conference, so they cause some of them, but with as many guards as we’ve got, that shouldn’t have happened.”
It was also Baylor’s first visit to its former Southwest Conference rival since 1996, when the Cougars played in then-Hofheinz Pavilion, which became the Fertitta Center after an extensive renovation several years ago.
“First time playing here, and it’s a great facility,” Drew said. “I know Mack Rhoades, our AD (who was the former AD at Houston), helped with it and they did a great job. Nothing but love and respect for Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, and what he’s done here.
“The only thing I would say is I go to a lot of arenas and when the other coach gets announced, the place goes crazy, and for what Coach Sampson has done here, it’s amazing, so (I would) just encourage everyone to appreciate him for what he’s built because it’s a really hard place to play, and he deserves a lot of that credit.”
Houston (20-4, 12-1) is currently a half-game ahead of Arizona atop the Big 12, with the Wildcats playing at Kansas State later on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Cougars travel to face Arizona with first place in the conference at stake.