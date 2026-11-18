College Basketball Experts React to Illinois Basketball's Historic Win at Duke
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No. 10 Illinois (4-1) shocked the college hoops world on Tuesday night with a 99-78 victory over No. 5 Duke (3-2) in Durham, North Carolina. The Illini punched the Blue Devils in the mouth… and then kept punching – led by Andrej Stojakovic who delivered the knockout blow with a 46-point masterclass. College basketball experts reacted (and re-ranked) accordingly.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein weighs in
It’s safe to say we – along with Rothstein, evidently – were firmly in the party of not expecting Illinois to do what it just did. After getting outhustled and outmuscled at Texas Tech a week ago and then playing Sam Houston concerningly close, the Illini hardly walked into Cameron Indoor with any momentum. But they certainly left with quite a lot.
The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman: 'beyond shocking'
Beyond shocking – in all caps, mind you – is one way of putting it. Andrej Stojakovic and Quentin Coleman might be the best duo in college basketball. The craziest part: David Mirkovic, a preseason All-American, isn’t even active. How good are the Illini going to be?
Andy Katz asked the question on every Illini fans mind: Andrej Stojakovic's 46 points or Keaton Wagler's?
We have to go with Keaton Wagler on this one. Stojakovic’s performance on Tuesday night was special, but even recency bias isn’t changing the reality. Wagler hit timely shot after timely shot in a very tight game against Purdue last season. And, offensively, the Illini had zero answers without him. And, the biggie: he was a freshman.
Hoops HQ's Seth Davis
Thank you, Seth. Despite the commentators’ endless apologies, we weren’t deterred in the slightest by the College Football Playoff rankings getting pushed back. More important things were happening.
The legend himself was dialed in
“Wow,” is right, Dickie V. That was indeed domination. And, as Vitale touched on in his one tweet, that Illini defense looked great. The improvement on that end should not be overshadowed by the Herculean individual offensive performances.
Where college basketball experts rank Illinois after Duke win
Illinois on SI top 10
No. 1 Florida
No. 2 UConn
No. 3 Illinois
No. 4 Kansas
No. 5 Virginia
No. 6 UCLA
No. 7 Texas Tech
No. 8 Houston
No. 9 Texas
No. 10 Tennessee
Quick top-10 thoughts after Illinois’ win over Duke
The Illini’s loss to Texas Tech should not go unpunished. But a six-point loss in Lubbock – especially after that dreadful, uncharacteristic first half – isn’t anything to be ashamed of. And a 21-point victory at Duke is, by far, the best win in college basketball this year.
On the flip side, Duke does have two losses – which begs the question: how good are the Blue Devils, really? We still think they are very good. Illinois is just better – and happened to be much better on Tuesday night.
We’ll still lean towards UConn and Florida at the very top, though. Again, the Illini loss cannot just be entirely swept aside by one win – even that one.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf