No. 10 Illinois (4-1) shocked the college hoops world on Tuesday night with a 99-78 victory over No. 5 Duke (3-2) in Durham, North Carolina. The Illini punched the Blue Devils in the mouth… and then kept punching – led by Andrej Stojakovic who delivered the knockout blow with a 46-point masterclass. College basketball experts reacted (and re-ranked) accordingly.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein weighs in

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2026

Things you didn’t think you’d tweet:



Illinois puts up 99 in a 21-point win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium without David Mirkovic. https://t.co/6OFs9Zijxj — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic’s 46 points tonight were the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor Stadium.



The All-American start to the season continues for the talented senior wing. https://t.co/6OFs9ZhLHL — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2026

It’s safe to say we – along with Rothstein, evidently – were firmly in the party of not expecting Illinois to do what it just did. After getting outhustled and outmuscled at Texas Tech a week ago and then playing Sam Houston concerningly close, the Illini hardly walked into Cameron Indoor with any momentum. But they certainly left with quite a lot.

The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman: 'beyond shocking'

FINAL: ILLINOIS 99, DUKE 78



Andrej Stojakovic with 46 points, freshman Quentin Coleman added 27 points, 8 boards and 4 assists and lit up Dame Sarr.



An absolute beatdown.



At Cameron.



Without David Mirkovic.



BEYOND SHOCKING. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 18, 2026

HOLY QUENTIN COLEMAN.



This kid has been ridiculous. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 18, 2026

Beyond shocking – in all caps, mind you – is one way of putting it. Andrej Stojakovic and Quentin Coleman might be the best duo in college basketball. The craziest part: David Mirkovic, a preseason All-American , isn’t even active. How good are the Illini going to be?

Andy Katz asked the question on every Illini fans mind: Andrej Stojakovic's 46 points or Keaton Wagler's?

Epic performance from @IlliniMBB Andrej Stojakovic with a historic 46 at Cameron in the 99-78 win over @DukeMBB. Keaton Wagler dropped an iconic 46 at Mackey Arena last season in a win at Purdue. Which one do you think was more impressive? Hard to choose, but I lean Stojakovic. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 18, 2026

We have to go with Keaton Wagler on this one. Stojakovic’s performance on Tuesday night was special, but even recency bias isn’t changing the reality. Wagler hit timely shot after timely shot in a very tight game against Purdue last season. And, offensively, the Illini had zero answers without him. And, the biggie: he was a freshman.

Hoops HQ's Seth Davis

We don't need no stinking CFP rankings — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 18, 2026

Stojakovic. Sharpie. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 18, 2026

Thank you, Seth. Despite the commentators’ endless apologies, we weren’t deterred in the slightest by the College Football Playoff rankings getting pushed back. More important things were happening.

The legend himself was dialed in

The team defense of @IlliniMBB was superb vs @DukeMBB . The Illini lead 42-32 on the road vs Duke . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 18, 2026

Yes @DukeMBB 35 straight wins at home is in jeopardy as @IlliniMBB leads Duke 44-32! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 18, 2026

Wow @DukeMBB dominated at home by a multi talented @IlliniMBB team led by a fantastic effort by Andrej Stojakovic who was a Duke night mare as he scored 46 points - Illini win 99-78 ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 18, 2026

“Wow,” is right, Dickie V. That was indeed domination. And, as Vitale touched on in his one tweet, that Illini defense looked great. The improvement on that end should not be overshadowed by the Herculean individual offensive performances.

Where college basketball experts rank Illinois after Duke win

ROTHSTEIN 45.



TOP 10:



1. Florida

2. UConn

3. Texas Tech

4. UCLA… — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2026

🚨 @TheFieldOf68 UPDATED TOP 25 🚨



After a CRAZY night of college hoops, Duke DROPS OUT of the Top 25 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BrKIPE1LAW — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 18, 2026

Illinois on SI top 10

No. 1 Florida

No. 2 UConn

No. 3 Illinois

No. 4 Kansas

No. 5 Virginia

No. 6 UCLA

No. 7 Texas Tech

No. 8 Houston

No. 9 Texas

No. 10 Tennessee

Quick top-10 thoughts after Illinois’ win over Duke

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood requests a video review during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illini’s loss to Texas Tech should not go unpunished. But a six-point loss in Lubbock – especially after that dreadful, uncharacteristic first half – isn’t anything to be ashamed of. And a 21-point victory at Duke is, by far, the best win in college basketball this year.

On the flip side, Duke does have two losses – which begs the question: how good are the Blue Devils, really? We still think they are very good. Illinois is just better – and happened to be much better on Tuesday night.

We’ll still lean towards UConn and Florida at the very top, though. Again, the Illini loss cannot just be entirely swept aside by one win – even that one.