Illinois basketball (7-1) made things far too interesting for a half – yet again – before rolling to a 40-point victory on Friday night against a good Western Kentucky (5-3) squad at the State Farm Center in Champaign.



It may seem as though there isn’t much information to be gleaned from a 116-76 victory , but there's plenty to find just below the surface. Here are three huge stats from the game – and what they mean moving forward:

3 encouraging stats from Illinois basketball's win over Western Kentucky

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the tip off of a game against Western Kentucky at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team assist percentage: 76.3

This is what makes Illinois such a tough cover: The Illini are a team full of selfless, high-IQ, ultra-skilled players in a set-less, concepts-only system. Against the Hilltoppers, that led to 29 assists on 38 made field goals, 18 made threes and 116 points against one of the best mid-major defenses in the country.

The most intriguing thing about Illinois' offense is that it doesn’t always move the ball like that. Take the Duke game: The Illini had a measly nine assists on 31 made field goals. What about the Penn game? It was better, but the assist percentage was still under 50 percent (21 dimes on 43 made field goals).

The common denominator: The Penn and Duke games, respectively, were the two outings Illinois attempted the fewest amount of threes this season. Both of those defenses stuck with shooters and gave up driving lanes. So the Illini did what most every coach has taught their players since Dr. James Naismith introduced the game: they took what the defense gave them.

On those other nights, it was attacking the basket in one-on-one situations. Against Western Kentucky – with its heavy gap presence – Illinois collapsed the defense, sprayed to open shooters and knocked them down. The versatility of this Illini offense is nothing short of incredible.

Western Kentucky’s second-half two-point percentage: 25.0

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Western Kentucky guard Armelo Boone (12) strips the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ defense is, in a word, weird. How can it be so dominant sometimes and then, at others, borderline horrible? In the first half, it was the latter. The Hilltoppers saw the seven-foot Ivisic twins in the paint and ... licked their chops.

Western Kentucky's guards, wings, forwards and everything in between attacked the rim with eager confidence. And they were startlingly effective. They shot 15-for-22 (68.2 percent) on two-pointers in the first half en route to 43 total points.

Then, Illinois flipped a switch. In the second half, Western Kentucky shot 5-for-20 (25.0 percent) on two-pointers. The disparity – more than 43 percent – was jarring.

REJECTED BY Z.



2H 7:38 | Illinois 95, Western Kentucky 62 pic.twitter.com/8Yr7M2rqA7 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 28, 2026

On one hand, it showed exactly what the Illini and that towering frontcourt is capable of: utter dominance (the Ivisic brothers combined for four blocks on the night). On the other, it was concerning. Why are the Illini unable to find consistency on defense?

Illinois’ bench points: 46

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks (7) looks to pass as Western Kentucky forward EJ Walker (6) applies the pressure during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois coach Brad Underwood has done a 180-degree turn this season. Long gone is the seven- or maybe eight-man rotation. The Illini, especially after the return of David Mirkovic is back , will truly go nine or 10 deep.

And we saw yet again on Friday why that will be the case. Stefan Vaaks , who is essentially a starter, scored 24 points off the bench – good for his third straight 20-point outburst. "The Metronome" – we're bestowing a new nickname on the ultra-consistent Zavier Zens – put up 11 points. Zvonimir Ivisic added nine.

Obviously, the minutes were more spread out against the Hilltoppers. Against UConn on Friday, for example, the spread figures to be less uniform. But it’s less about the actual bench-points number itself. It’s more about what it reflects: The Illini are very deep. We’re talking deepest-team-in-the-nation deep. And, remember, that's without Mirkovic even in action.