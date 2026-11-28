Illinois basketball (7-1) on Friday did again what it has done all season: score, score and then score some more. And also: struggle to defend in the first half. The Illini ultimately ran away with a 116-76 win over a Western Kentucky squad that is better than the final score may imply, but they also gave up 43 points before halftime and didn't always appear to be in control.



Here are a few key postgame quotes from Illinois coach Brad Underwood:

Brad Underwood expects to see Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half against Western Kentucky at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would expect that team to be obviously a six, seven, eight, nine, 10 seed in the tournament,” Underwood said. “Defensively, they are very good. They are very talented. I thought the first eight minutes were kind of a feeling-out period.

“We can tell guys what’s coming. And until you go out and live it. ... And they’re going to have high hands. And they’re going to be handsy. And they’re going to be physical. And they’re going to be in gaps. So I think that once we settled in, we kind of made a nice run.”

Western Kentucky played Illinois close for most of a half, and early on it looked like the Conference USA favorite it was billed to be in the preseason: The Hilltoppers' defense creates chaos, and wing/forward Teagan Moore is the real deal. The metrics are also high on Western Kentucky.

Long story short: It was a solid win for the Illini (speaking strictly in terms of mid-major competition). And it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Hilltoppers in the Big Dance in March – though as anything above a 10 seed might be pushing it.

The unexpected MVP for Illinois vs. Western Kentucky

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown (34) adjusts his mask after having a broken nose in a prior game during the second half against Western Kentucky at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Chris from FedEx is the MVP of the day, by diving into a truck to find his mask so it could be here so we could actually play him – Ethan [Brown]” Underwood said. "So, shout-out to Chris from FedEx. But I thought [Brown] didn’t even act like it fazed him. And he was tremendous.”

Thanks to Chris, Illini fans were able to enjoy yet another gem from Brown, who led all Illinois starters with 22 points, despite undergoing surgery for his broken nose just days ago. His red-hot shooting continues, as Brown went 4-for-7 from deep, while adding eight rebounds and four assists.

The feeling-out period

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives the ball against Western Kentucky Guard Teagan Moore (30) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it’s important,” Underwood said of those initial test-the-waters moments. “It’s important. The one thing we have found is that somebody’s going to do something different almost every game. They were very high in their gaps today. Gave us corner threes on our single-side drives. And then they do a good job of denying.

“We actually played into some slot ball screens a little bit, which we thought could be effective. And then they stole three or four of them. But, yeah, it’s just something that is different every game. We’ve got to adjust. We’ve got to set kind of the tempo.

“I think we have much, much room for improvement in those first eight minutes on what our defensive tenacity has to be. The offense is figuring it out. The defense has to be more consistently solid.”

If Illinois is going to use the first eight minutes of every game as a “feeling-out period” on offense, then it had better be rock-solid defensively. We’ve already seen the Illini dig themselves a few early-game holes – or allow mediocre squads to stick around.

In Big Ten play, Illinois will want to avoid making a habit out of playing from behind after the first 10 minutes. The only answer: defend, as Underwood clearly recognizes.

How Illinois continues to put together explosive second halves

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before tip-off of a game with the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s just the process,” Underwood said of Illinois running away from opponents in the second half. “It’s just the staying with it – the full court, the controlling of space, the pace, the ball movement, the cutting. I think there’s some mental component because we are not an easy team to scout, I don’t think. Because we don’t run sets.

“So you combine all of that – offensive rebounding. I think there’s a physicality to it. I just think we’ve shown a really good nine-, 10-person rotation that guys get in. And we haven’t shown a lot of letdown, which has been quite remarkable.”

On the flip side, that so-called feeling-out period seems to be quite effective, because once the Illini have felt a team out, they have dominated. Even against Texas Tech – the program's lone loss of the season – Illinois controlled the final 20 minutes, running up a 49-35 scoring advantage (even if it wasn’t enough).

The latest on David Mirkovic

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with forward David Mirkovic (0) during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it was nice to put him in a uniform and let him kind of feel the feel-good moment of being in that again,” Underwood said of David Mirkovic, who continues to recover from foot surgery. “I think there’s stages. He’s progressing. I hope we have him in a full practice here on Sunday. And we will see what – everything then is ramped off of what his response is to those practices.”

Underwood has said time and again that once Mirkovic gets through a full practice, the Illini will play him. At the same time, it may be optimistic to expect Mirkovic to get through one practice and then be ready to suit up – especially considering the speed Illinois plays at. But the good news is he’ll have a handful of practices leading up to the next one: a massive showdown with UConn next Friday .

Brad Underwood on challenging Quentin Coleman in a new situation

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gives guard Quentin Coleman (11) a hand during the second half against Western Kentucky at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We put him out there tonight with four [fouls], about the eight-minute mark, nine minute,” Underwood said of freshman guard Quentin Coleman. “And I said, ‘I just need to see if you can guard without fouling out.’ If you have a mental component that will say, “OK, I’ve got to be this guy now. And I can’t be ultra-aggressive on super-turbo.’

“And those are the moments that I’ve still got to work through with him. And I need to be able to play him with two fouls in the first half in some real games. But he’s also got to understand that 70 feet from the basket when you reach in on another guard in front of three officials and 16,000 fans – everybody is going to see that foul. He can’t commit that one.”

These little tidbits can sometimes be oddly significant. So at the eight-minute(ish) mark of the second half, while Illinois is nursing a 30-plus point lead over a mid-major in late November, Coleman is getting some very important reps. Seriously.

Underwood has a point: playing in foul trouble is an art. And a player like Coleman, who is always operating at 110 percent, may find it incredibly difficult to tone that effort down while still finding a way to impact the game at the same – or similar – level.

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) pulls the ball away from Western Kentucky forward EJ Walker (6) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the situations in which it's critical for Coleman to avoid picking up another foul, he must strike a balance between a bodying, handsy approach and a zero-pressure scenario. There's a similar tightrope to walk when he's fighting for position and going to the boards.

It may sound trivial. But with two fouls at the five-minute mark of the first half against Michigan State in early February, the Illini will need Coleman on the floor. And they don’t want a Coleman who is too aggressive at that moment, or not aggressive enough.

His three-minute-plus stint in the second half Friday vs. Western Kentucky was a learning experience. And given the outcome – zero fouls – Coleman likely carried something valuable away from it.