The number of the night for Illinois on Tuesday in Durham, North Carolina: 21. That’s how much the Illini beat Duke by at Cameron Indoor Stadium . But how exactly did Brad Underwood’s club go about blowing out the Blue Devils?



Here are the key numbers that defined the game:

5 key stats that determined Illinois' win over Duke

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood requests a video review during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois' points-in-the-paint margin: plus-18

Illinois was tossed all over the court last week at Texas Tech . The Illini, even during their impressive second-half comeback in that matchup, did not belong on the same floor as the Red Raiders from a physical standpoint. But at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, it was – stunningly – the home tea that didn’t belong.

Call it Brad Underwood’s knack for motivating his players. Call it Illinois’ freshmen making a mental leap. Call it Andrej Stojakovic imposing his will. The difference-maker probably was a combination of numerous factors, but the end result was this: The Illini bullied the Blue Devils all night long.

They set up camp in the lane on offense, scoring 48 points in the paint and drawing a ton of fouls (31 made free throws as a team). And Illinois was efficient at the cup, shooting 62.5 percent on two-pointers. Duke, meanwhile, managed 30 points in the paint – which was heavily patrolled by Zvonimir Ivisic and, in his few minutes, Jason Jakstys.

The Illini’s three-point percentage: 18.8

Illinois shot the ball horribly on Tuesday night. It finished the game 6-for-32 (18.8 percent) as a team from deep. The good news for the Illini: They got some quality looks. Even better news: They won by 21 at Duke while shooting 18.8 percent from three.

Freshman Quentin Coleman SHOWED OUT in Cameron indoor:



27 PTS | 6-14FG | 8 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2f7TDNyB4 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

Still, it’s an area worth monitoring. Star transfer Stefan Vaaks went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. He is now just 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) from deep on the young season. As a team, Illinois is shooting only 32.8 percent from long range thus far.

Rebounding margin in Illinois’ favor: 20

This goes back to physicality. Rarely is Illinois the smaller squad, but it was on Tuesday. Duke has 7-foot-2 Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje at the 4. Six-foot-seven Andrej Stojakovic was often the second-tallest Illini on the floor. But it was an impose-your-will kind of night for Illinois.

The tally on the boards: Fifty-four rebounds for Illinois, compared to 34 for Duke. And how did that difference reveal itself on the scoreboard? As always, more rebounds equals more possessions. The Illini wound up attempting eight more field goals and six more free throws than the Blue Devils.

Duke’s field-goal percentage: 37.5

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zavier Zens (22)during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ defense was tremendously stingy on Tuesday night. Quentin Coleman applied ball pressure and chased well on the perimeter. Stojakovic used his length to disrupt. Freshman Zavier Zens, who drew Boumtje Boumtje on multiple occasions, was dynamite on that end.

Most importantly, though, Illinois seemed to be much better in terms of communication – which had been a sticking point for Underwood lately – and understanding the scout. Cayden Boozer shoots 30.6 percent from deep in his career and is a low-volume shooter. The Illini religiously went under ball screens against him.

They did an excellent job of staying attached to John Blackwell, a great three-point shooter who went just 2-for-8 from long range on a shot diet of mostly contested jumpers. Zvonimir Ivisic (three blocks) was excellent inside.

Defensively, all of it – intensity, communication, attention to detail – came together for the Illini at Duke. The result was just a plain old 21-point victory and the Blue Devils being held to well under 40 percent shooting from the field.

Andrej Stojakovic + Quentin Coleman points: 73

We couldn’t not mention this, could we? Andrej Stojakovic was extraordinary on Tuesday. He simply would not be stopped from going to the basket. He was so aggressive yet so under control at the same time.

He showed off his full array of rim-attacking abilities, while also displaying his midrange game and – perhaps improved? – long-distance jumper. Stojakovic was also an efficient 16-for-20 from the free-throw line.

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

But while he deserves his flowers, so too does Coleman, who went for 27 points. He hit a few tough threes (as he always seems to) but was most impressive getting to the basket. Coleman had some gritty and-ones. He was great from the charity stripe (13-for-15).

And aside from the scoring, Coleman did some unquantifiable things that shouldn't be glossed over (Underwood would surely dub them “winning plays”). His motor is something to marvel at.