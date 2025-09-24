Top-50 Recruit Schedules Visit With Illinois: Who Is Adam Oumiddoch?
Illinois has been quite busy hosting top hoops targets throughout the month of September, with another group set to arrive in Champaign just days from now.
Already, the Illini have welcomed two four-star recruits (wing Cameron Holmes and big man Sinan Huan each visited on the weekend of Sept. 12), while they have two more (wings Jasiah Jervis and Lucas Morillo) en route for the upcoming football homecoming weekend – a pivotal point in Illinois’ gridiron season.
And hoops coach Brad Underwood and his staff are carrying that recruiting momentum into October, too, with yet another top-50 prospect scheduling an official visit with the Illini. Class of 2026 shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch has added an Illinois visit to his docket for the weekend of October 17-19.
Who is Adam Oumiddoch?
A 6-foot-6 wing, Oumiddoch is rated as the No. 45 prospect in the country and third-best player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
He suits up for Overtime Elite in Atlanta and holds at least 22 Division I offers.
Adam Oumiddoch scouting report
Oumiddoch is a unique player. He can score in a variety of ways, but he doesn’t have one clear-cut ability that will surely translate to the next level. As a shooter, Oumiddoch is comfortable and a respectable threat from deep in catch-and-shoot situations, and he also has a midrange pull-up going to his right.
Oumiddoch isn't particularly explosive, but he has an innate ability to get downhill and attack the basket. He has a wide array of footwork in his arsenal – especially in transition situations (pull-overs, inverted Euro-steps, spins, etc.).
A solid cutter, a productive offensive rebounder and a willing playmaker, Oumiddoch brings additional value in a handful of ways, but he is probably at his best around the hoop considering he’s such a gifted finisher.
Defensively, his slim frame (180 pounds) doesn’t do him many favors, but he will get his hands dirty down low and block some shots and can keep offensive players in front when he’s defending on the ball. Still, he’s not a Big Ten-ready defender.
A look at Oumiddoch’s recruitment
Just in the month of September alone, Oumiddoch has taken trips to LSU, Villanova and Oregon. Along with his trip to Illinois, Oumiddoch has scheduled another October visit to a well-respected program in St. John’s. He has offers from other notable programs, too, including Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Maryland, USC and Washington, among others.