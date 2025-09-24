Top-50 Recruit Schedules Visit With Illinois: Who Is Adam Oumiddoch?

NEWS: 2026 Top-35 recruit Adam Oumiddoch has the following visits scheduled in October, he told @LeagueRDY:



Illinois: October 17th-19th

St. John’s: October 24th-26th



The 6-foot-6 guard has taken official visits to LSU, Villanova and Oregon, so far. pic.twitter.com/wfBkOjuyIc