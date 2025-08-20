Top-75 Recruit Jasiah Jervis Narrows List to Eight Schools, Includes Illinois
The domino effect is real. After Arizona big man Aliou Dioum kept Illinois in his top six just last Wednesday, the flood gates have burst open over the past seven days. In the time since, the Illini have landed in yet another recruit's top six (that of St. Louis guard Quentin Coleman on Monday) and have scheduled a trio of visits with top-100 recruits from the class of 2026 – including wing Cameron Holmes, guard Lucas Morillo and wing Jasiah Jervis.
And the good news hasn’t stopped trickling in. Early on Wednesday, the latter third of that aforementioned set-to-visit trio – Jervis – cut his list of finalists to eight schools, including the Illini among them. (The other seven programs: Texas, Michigan State, Pitt, NC State, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee.)
Jasiah Jervis' background
A native of White Plains, New York, Jervis attends Archbishop Stepinac – where former Illini guard Alan Griffin is an alum and another current Illinois target, class of 2027 wing Josh Rivera, attends. Winding back to early March, when Illinois initially extended an offer to Jervis, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard was tabbed as the No. 109 player in the country and No. 37 small forward (he was listed as a 3 at the time).
Fast-forward five months later, and after an impressive summer circuit of AAU ball and top-notch performances at closely monitored camps, Jervis has now worked his way up to No. 60 in the country, as well as the seventh-best shooting guard in the nation, according to 247Sports. (Two other major recruiting outlets are even higher on Jervis, with ESPN ranking him No. 50 and On3 listing him No. 23.)
Illinois has been in the mix with Jervis from the jump – months before other programs that are still in the battle for his talents entered the race (Michigan State, NC State, Texas and Florida all offered Jervis in June or July). Whether that pays off in the long run remains to be seen, but with Jervis recently locking in a visit to Champaign, coach Brad Underwood and his staff will at least be granted the opportunity to pull out all the stops to win him over.