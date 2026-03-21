Former Illini in NBA: Ayo Dosunmu Steps Into Bigger Role, Will Riley Stays Red-Hot

With all basketball attention focused on the NCAA Tournament, the NBA is at the back of all hoops fans’ minds for the time being. So while Illinois fans stay tuned to their squad’s March Madness matchups , we’ll keep them updated on what's happening in the big leagues with their former favorites. Here’s the latest on Illini products in the NBA:

Former Illini in NBA: Ayo Dosunmu, Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley, Terrence Shannon Jr.

Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

With Anthony Edwards on the mend (right knee inflammation), Ayo Dosunmu has been thrust into Minnesota's starting lineup – and he has quickly met the moment. On Friday night, Dosunmu went for 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Before that contest (a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers), Dosunmu led his club to back-to-back wins, one of which was a 36-point steamrolling of the Utah Jazz.

Against the Jazz, Dosunmu had another incredibly well-rounded performance, going for 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists (against only one turnover) while tacking on three steals on the other end – all in just 27 minutes.

Even prior to Dosunmu’s role expanding because of Edwards’ injury, the former Illini guard had been playing at a high level for the Timberwolves. Last week, he went for 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Until Edwards returns to the lineup, Dosunmu appears to have his hands on the reins of the Timberwolves' backcourt, while another fellow Illinois alum is taking care of business with the second unit. (More on that later.)

Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With star guard Tyler Herro shifting in and out of the lineup (recently battled a quad injury), Kasparas Jakucionis’ minutes remain relatively unpredictable. During his recent two-game stint as a starter, Jakucionis was solid, scoring just five points in the first outing – understandable given that it was Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point night – before connecting on 5 of 11 triples en route to 18 points and adding seven boards in a win over Milwaukee.

But with Herro back at the forefront, Jakucionis has played just 16.3 minutes per game over the Heat’s past three contests, averaging just 5.3 points. Regardless of his role as the season winds down, Jakucionis has already proven himself as a capable creator and three-point shooter (42.4 percent on the year) when given more responsibility.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

One of the surprise rookies in this NBA class, Will Riley has blossomed into a starter for the Washington Wizards – a role in which he has thrived. Although defensive woes have kept the Wizards from winning – or even being competitive – in the majority of games this year, Riley has been a bright spot for his team.

Over the past six games, Riley has scored 15-plus in four outings. He is finding his rhythm from deep (15 threes during that stretch) while also getting to the free-throw line at a decent rate (26 free-throw attempts over the same period).

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Finally healthy, Terrence Shannon Jr. is once again doing Terrence Shannon Jr. things. He erupted for 12 points in just eight minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers last week. And now, with Edwards sidelined, Shannon is back in the rotation, playing 20 minutes in the win over the Jazz – a game in which he managed eight points, three boards and three steals.

With Edwards out, Shannon should see his minutes climb, which should give him the opportunity to cement himself back in the rotation, even once Edwards is back. With the Timberwolves’ addition of Dosunmu this year, it’s going to be tough for Shannon to consistently command 20-plus minutes when Edwards is healthy, but he could find himself earning 10 or more with a strong stretch in the coming days.