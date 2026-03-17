Why Illinois Has the Pieces to Make a March Madness Run

Illinois (24-8, 15-5 Big Ten) did not exactly close the season looking like a team the rest of college basketball should be terrified of.

The Illini stumbled late, let too many winnable games slip away and did not play their sharpest basketball entering the NCAA Tournament. Nothing about the finish inspired overwhelming confidence. But March has a funny way of resetting things, and Illinois now gets something it has not had in a while: a break from the Big Ten.

Can't do this journey alone.



Keaton surprised the guys with a pair of @beatsbydre before the selection show! pic.twitter.com/ikF2D1TkR6 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 15, 2026

That could be exactly what this team needs. Here's why the Illini still have to be considered one of the teams capable of winning it all in Indianapolis:

1. Illinois has an elite offense

This is still the clearest reason the Illini have a chance to make real noise in March. For all the frustration about how the regular season ended, the one thing that has remained true is that Illinois can score with anyone in the country. It enters the tournament with the No. 2 offense in KenPom after spending much of the season at No. 1 , which tells you this is not just a team that has a few good scoring nights here and there. The Illini have been one of college basketball's most explosive offensive teams from the jump.

That matters in the NCAA Tournament, because elite offense gives a team a margin for error. Illinois does not have to play a perfect game to beat good opponents. It can survive mistakes, erase cold stretches and completely change a game with one huge run. When the Illini are moving the ball, making shots and playing with confidence, they can make even quality teams look overwhelmed for stretches. That kind of firepower is what makes Illinois dangerous, because if the offense gets rolling at the right time, this is a team that can simply score its way deep into the bracket.

2. The first weekend draw is favorable

Penn is a solid 14 seed , but this is still a matchup in which Illinois should have a considerable advantage in talent, size and athleticism. If the Illini come out focused, they should be able to handle the Quakers, no problem.

Illinois is a 22.5 point favorite over Penn. North Carolina is a 2.5 point favorite over VCU.



No excuse to not make the second weekend. — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) March 15, 2026

Then comes North Carolina or Virginia Commonwealth. Neither is slam dunk, but both are manageable. The Tar Heels could be tough, especially in Greenville, but the absence of Caleb Wilson changes that matchup quite a bit. For Illinois, this bracket gives them a real chance to get through the first weekend and build some momentum before encountering an elite opponent.

3. The Illini are relatively healthy at the right time

At this point in the season, just having your main pieces available is a big deal, and Illinois appears to be in a pretty good spot there. Andrej Stojakovic , Tomislav Ivisic and Kylan Boswell have each missed time at different points, while Keaton Wagler has looked a little banged up lately as well. But the important part for Illinois is that all of those key contributors should be ready to go for the NCAA Tournament.

March is rarely about perfect circumstances. What matters is being healthy enough, and Illinois looks like it is. The Illini should have their core intact, which gives them a much better chance to be the version of themselves that spent most of the season winning with skill, size and offensive firepower. Add in the extra time between games to rest and recover, and the Illini have a real opportunity to get their bodies right before the tournament starts.

4. Illinois has shown it can win away from home

If the Illini are going to make a significant run, they are eventually going to have to win in an uncomfortable environment. The good news is, they already have.

Illinois won at Mackey Arena . Won at Nebraska. It has shown it can handle tough road settings and still make enough plays to win. So, yes, Houston in Houston would be a nightmare Sweet 16 draw, and yes, Florida is still a very dangerous No. 1 seed. But the Illini would not be walking into those games overwhelmed by the stage or the moment.

And, honestly, Florida may be the most beatable of the No. 1 seeds. The Gators are very good, obviously – but perhaps a best-case scenario given the other top clubs in the tournament. Illinois also saw the Gators in a preseason scrimmage , so there is at least a little familiarity there, too.

The bottom line

Lately, Illinois has not looked like a team destined for a Final Four. But the Illini do have an elite offense, a favorable first-weekend path, a relatively healthy roster and proof they can win in hostile environments.

In other words, they have enough.

And in March, sometimes enough turns into something a whole lot more.