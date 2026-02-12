ESPN Names Five Illinois Players Among Top 75 Prospects for 2026 NBA Draft

Illinois has a rich basketball history, but Champaign has never really been viewed as a hot spot for NBA hopefuls. The Illini have produced their share of NBA players over the years, in sporadic waves, but never at a high enough rate for the program to be considered a developmental incubator or showcase destination for future pros.

Then coach Brad Underwood arrived on the scene. Slowly but surely, he began landing and churning out NBA-level talent – headlined by Ayo Dosunmu (2021 NBA Draft) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (2024 draft). By the time Underwood and his staff wooed Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley to Central Illinois, it was becoming abundantly clear that the Illini are an enticing, and perhaps even premier, location for tomorrow's pros to hone their games and get in front of scouts.

Now, just a year removed from Jakucionis’ and Riley’s one-and-done campaign, Illinois may see an even larger portion of its roster take the next step this offseason. On ESPN’s updated Big Board , a mind-boggling five Illini were listed in the top 75. (The Big Board is a ranking of the top 100 available prospects, not a mock draft.)

Five Illini listed in top 75 of ESPN's NBA Draft Big Board

Feb 4, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) reacts to a play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Zvonimir Ivisic: No. 74

At 7-foot-2, Zvonimir Ivisic has tremendous size and elite rim-protection skills to pair with excellent shooting touch from deep. There aren’t huge concerns about Big Z (he should be fine in pick-and-roll coverage in the NBA), but his skill set isn’t quite versatile enough to warrant a top-50 ranking. Depending on a team’s needs, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Ivisic get drafted. But he will more likely sign with a team as an undrafted rookie – if he elects to take that route this offseason.

Andrej Stojakovic: No. 70

Andrej Stojakovic is already a fairly well-known entity among NBA scouts. He can really get to the rim and has a sweet midrange game. His growth as a perimeter defender and rebounder surely appeals to front offices, but his long-distance struggles (24.6 percent from deep this season) continue to keep him from climbing higher in the ranks.

Andrej Stojakovic vs Maryland today🔥:



30 PTS | 4-7 3PT | 9 REB pic.twitter.com/LAMh4ZoO1k — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 22, 2026

Kylan Boswell: No. 59

On the outer edges of a theoretical second round (the final pick is No. 60), Kylan Boswell may very well hear his name called in the upcoming NBA Draft. Although he has been sidelined for a month because of a hand injury, Boswell has already proven to scouts what he brings to the table.

He’s a high-IQ guard with exceptional defensive instincts, along with a solid rim-attacking game on offense, and he can also serve as a secondary playmaker. All the intangibles are there with Boswell, but, similar to Stojakovic, three-point shooting limitations remain a bit of a red flag (30.8 percent from three-point range on the season).

Tomislav Ivisic: No. 52

Dec 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) with the ball during the second half against the Southern University Jaguars at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

At this point, it’s very unlikely that Tomislav Ivisic 's stock will move. He has a buttery-smooth stroke as a seven-footer, has a deep arsenal of post moves, is a gifted passer and is constantly hunted in the pick-and-roll by opposing offenses. Front offices know the pros and cons that come with the package, and given all Ivisic's offensive abilities, someone will take a shot on him.

Keaton Wagler: No. 6

The man of the hour: Keaton Wagler . After bouncing back from his season-worst performance at Michigan State with 34 points vs. Wisconsin (albeit in a loss), Wagler isn’t going anywhere on draft boards anytime soon. A 6-foot-6 point guard with great positional size, shooting and decision-making ability, Wagler has scouts in the league drooling.