ESPN Picks Illinois Basketball's 2025-26 Non-Conference Game to Watch
Illinois’ Brad Underwood always builds a tough non-conference slate to toughen up his troops before Big Ten play – and, ideally, pad the team’s resume for the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Illini matched up with Tennessee, Alabama, Duke and Arkansas – the first three of which were No. 1 or 2 seeds in the Big Dance last March.
The upcoming campaign is no different, with Illinois scheduled to face Alabama at the United Center, UConn at Madison Square Garden, Tennessee in Nashville, Missouri in St. Louis and Texas Tech in Champaign. Those are all potential barnburners, but ESPN picked the one Illini game above all others you should not miss. And, as a quick explainer to shed some light on the rationale used by ESPN's Jeff Borzello, he pointed out that “it’s not necessarily the best game or the toughest opponent on the schedule, but perhaps an early statement opportunity or an interesting matchup.”
And that contest, for the Illini, according to Borzello is a November 11 matchup at the State Farm Center against Texas Tech – a squad that just made an Elite Eight run last year, stopped in the tournament by the eventual national champion Florida Gators.
Red Raider reload
The Red Raiders appear to have the pieces in place to deliver a 2025-26 campaign that rivals even last season's work. With reigning Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin back in the fold, along with guard Christian Anderson (10.6 points per game as a freshman), coach Grant McCasland already has two pillars on which to build a contender. Texas Tech also put together the No. 27 transfer portal class in the country (according to 247Sports), with five four-star transfer additions to bolster depth in the frontcourt and on the wing.
Whether the Red Raiders are ultimately the Illini’s toughest non-Big Ten matchup on paper remains to be seen. (It's possible that no fewer than four other non-con opponents will give them an even stronger run for their money.) But in any case, Texas Tech should offer an early-season test that will help set the precedent for what Illinois will be capable of in the season ahead.