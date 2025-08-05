Illini now

Which Prospects Are Illinois Basketball's Top 2026 Recruiting Targets?

The Illini just brought aboard guard Ethan Brown, but they're hoping to bolster their 2026 class with more. Who are their top priorities?

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gestures after the game against the Duquesne Dukes of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Illinois officially got on the board in its recruitment of the class of 2026 when it landed combo guard Ethan Brown last week – but there’s always more work to do. The Illini were active pursuing a number of top-shelf prospects during the live recruiting periods in July, but can they close the deal with any of them in the coming days? Here are the players Illinois seems to currently have a close eye on.

Dylan Mingo

The No. 7 player in the country (per 247Sports), Mingo is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from New York. Although he is listed as a combo guard, Mingo has the tools to play lead guard – and likely will – at the next level. A complete player, he can shoot (off the catch and off the dribble), get downhill, facilitate and is a top-notch transition player. Athletic vertically, laterally and in terms of top speed, Mingo has a college-ready game in every aspect. The Illini have yet to coax Mingo to campus, but the program and player have reportedly been trying to work out a visit.

Jasiah Jervis

Jasiah Jervi
July 15, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; NY Rens Jasiah Jervis (3) moves towards the basket during the NY Rens and JL3 game at Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The NY Rens won 83-53. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an impressive summer, Jervis has been flying up rankings and picking up offers from top programs left and right. Meanwhile, the Illini have been involved in Jervis’ recruitment from the jump, having offered the 6-foot-4 guard back in March. At the time, Jervis was the No. 109 prospect in the country; he has since leapt to No. 60. Although Jervis specializes as a spot-up shooter, the New York native has grown his game and shown flashes of being an on-ball player and a threat in the pick-and-roll. Jervis has scheduled only one visit thus far (Michigan State), so the Illini aren't behind the curve by not having yet brought him to Champaign.

Arafan Diane

Illinois entered the race for Diane a bit late (offering him towards the end of June), but the program has made it clear he’s a priority. Just three weeks ago, coach Brad Underwood went to see the nation’s top-rated center in person. Diane, who is tabbed as the No. 15 player in the country, has exceptional physical gifts, both in terms of size (7-foot-1 and 260 pounds) and athleticism (incredible footwork and agility). Diane has three visits currently lined up, none of which are to Champaign. (Houston, Kentucky and Arkansas are on the docket.)

Alex Constanza

A sweet-shooting wing with great size (6-foot-8) and a solid rim-attacking game, Constanza is the prototype wing prospect for Underwood and the Illini. Rated No. 21 in the country, Constanza has already taken a visit to Champaign (back in December of 2024) and remains a key target for the program. Considering Costanza's connection with associate head coach Orlando Antigua, the Illini appear to be in a great spot in his recruitment.

Jackson Langendorf
