Social Media Perks Up After Illinois Football's Win Over Southern Illinois
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Illinois football played its best and most complete game of the season Saturday, all but shutting down Southern Illinois 48-10 at Gies Memorial Stadium to improve to 2-1. For some Illini followers, it wasn't enough.
For many others, there were plenty of welcome signs: Katin Houser commanding the offense. More fireworks from Collin Dixon. A productive run game, even amid a hospital ward of injuries on the offensive line. Baby steps – and even a few big ones – from the defense.
The Salukis are a far cry from Ohio State – which Illinois will learn firsthand Saturday in Columbus (FOX, 11 a.m. ET). But like a fighter faced with a stay-busy opponent, the Illini could only compete against the opponent in front of them. They looked a tad shaky in the first quarter, allowing Salukis quarterback DJ Williams to do a little too much of his thing. But then Aidan Laughery broke open the game with a 77-yard scoring run, Dixon again posted multiple first-half touchdowns, the defense got in on the action in the second half (on safety Matthew Bailey's 88-yard pick-six) and Illinois put away SIU by 38.
Not a bad day's work by any standard.
The goal, of course, is continued improvement. Stronger performances week after week. And for those really wishing on a star, maybe even a 2008-style road upset at Buckeyes Stadium in Week 4.
That last one may be out of reach – anything is possible, of course – but the Illini at least gave evidence against the Salukis that they don't have to be some rag-tag, half-assed college football embarrassment this season. The tackling was cleaned up. Pursuit angles were sharper. The penalties were far fewer. The play-calling flowed more melifluously than it had in a loss to Duke a week ago.
Whether Illinois pulls off the unthinkable Saturday against Ohio State, 2026 still has the potential to be a success. The CFP is, let's face it, out of play. But a bowl game is not, even if next week ends ugly.
Don't forget: Indiana thrashed Illinois in Week 4 last year. The Hoosiers went on to win the national championship, and the Illini ended the season with a commendable win against a traditional SEC power in Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. If the Illini can get to bowl eligibility, Bielema and his staff have proven what they can do with a solid group of athletes and plenty of prep time in a season finale. A winning season is still there for the taking.
Predictably, thoughts from Illini fans on social media after Saturday's win ran the gamut. But the overall tone had changed from horror to relief as Illinois steadied itself and readied for perhaps the season's most significant challenge. Here's what the keyboard warriors had to say:
When your tailgating game is fire ...
... and you fill up the joint
Students of the lame?
The offense: On point
The defense: Not so much
Aaaaaand we're back!
But tell us how you really feel
A happier outlook ...from a Hoosier?
Corn you dig it?!
And optimism abounds again
Building toward the future
'Big Noon' and a big upset?
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Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.Follow JasonLangendorf