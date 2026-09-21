Illinois football played its best and most complete game of the season Saturday, all but shutting down Southern Illinois 48-10 at Gies Memorial Stadium to improve to 2-1. For some Illini followers, it wasn't enough.

For many others, there were plenty of welcome signs: Katin Houser commanding the offense. More fireworks from Collin Dixon . A productive run game, even amid a hospital ward of injuries on the offensive line. Baby steps – and even a few big ones – from the defense.

The Salukis are a far cry from Ohio State – which Illinois will learn firsthand Saturday in Columbus (FOX, 11 a.m. ET). But like a fighter faced with a stay-busy opponent, the Illini could only compete against the opponent in front of them. They looked a tad shaky in the first quarter, allowing Salukis quarterback DJ Williams to do a little too much of his thing. But then Aidan Laughery broke open the game with a 77-yard scoring run, Dixon again posted multiple first-half touchdowns, the defense got in on the action in the second half (on safety Matthew Bailey 's 88-yard pick-six) and Illinois put away SIU by 38.



Not a bad day's work by any standard.

The goal, of course, is continued improvement. Stronger performances week after week. And for those really wishing on a star, maybe even a 2008-style road upset at Buckeyes Stadium in Week 4.

That last one may be out of reach – anything is possible, of course – but the Illini at least gave evidence against the Salukis that they don't have to be some rag-tag, half-assed college football embarrassment this season. The tackling was cleaned up. Pursuit angles were sharper. The penalties were far fewer. The play-calling flowed more melifluously than it had in a loss to Duke a week ago.

Whether Illinois pulls off the unthinkable Saturday against Ohio State, 2026 still has the potential to be a success. The CFP is, let's face it, out of play. But a bowl game is not, even if next week ends ugly.

Don't forget: Indiana thrashed Illinois in Week 4 last year. The Hoosiers went on to win the national championship, and the Illini ended the season with a commendable win against a traditional SEC power in Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. If the Illini can get to bowl eligibility, Bielema and his staff have proven what they can do with a solid group of athletes and plenty of prep time in a season finale. A winning season is still there for the taking.

Predictably, thoughts from Illini fans on social media after Saturday's win ran the gamut. But the overall tone had changed from horror to relief as Illinois steadied itself and readied for perhaps the season's most significant challenge. Here's what the keyboard warriors had to say:

When your tailgating game is fire ...

The sky is just *perfect* for an Illini victory. pic.twitter.com/oOxDaOmEwk — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) September 19, 2026

... and you fill up the joint

It's a full house in Champaign. We are 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏. pic.twitter.com/vdtvExoXGW — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 19, 2026

All aside, Illinois Football has come a LONG way to pack 55,000+ into Memorial Stadium for an in-state directional FCS program.



The #Illini sit at 2-1 heading into Big Ten play against No. 6 Ohio State.



After today’s 48-10 win over SIU, what are your final season predictions or… pic.twitter.com/XetNGX9kLi — Kirkland Chappell (@Kirklandchapl) September 19, 2026

Students of the lame?

Guess the students quit showing up when you lose to Duke, can’t blame them pic.twitter.com/QHgYLzheve — HoodieSzn (@DrHoodieMaddog) September 19, 2026

The offense: On point

Illinois has figured out QBs and receivers which I never thought I would say in my life #Illini https://t.co/bCo0SybQ7A — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) September 20, 2026

The defense: Not so much

Straight up not having a good time with this defense #illini pic.twitter.com/mfNQR1IYHt — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) September 19, 2026

There is no hope for this Illini Football defense. #Illini — BROskee Wow Wow (@BROskeeWowWow) September 19, 2026

Getting harder and harder for the most optimistic Illini fan of all time to defend Hauck and this joke of a defense. — Illini Nation (@IlliniNation_) September 19, 2026

Carbondale is moving the football on the Illini….. it’s over. — Jordan. (@BarcusJordan94) September 19, 2026

As an Illini fan I think our best defense against the Buckeyes is going to be letting them score at will the first half and hope their offense gets tired by the second half. 😛 — Randy Wells (@aaaawells) September 20, 2026

Aaaaaand we're back!

But tell us how you really feel

No more football this year. Illinois blows, Bears are cooked. What now? — Mirk4Prez🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@IlliniCubsRB) September 20, 2026

It's been a while but it may be one of "those" seasons for Illinois football if the defense doesn't improve. Oh well, at least reloading a roster is easier now. pic.twitter.com/MPNzTfVOMm — Tired Illinoisan (@TiredIllinoisan) September 19, 2026

A happier outlook ...from a Hoosier?

Big Ten Football Week 3 grades:



Northwestern: A+

Oregon: A+

Ohio State: A

Iowa: A

Nebraska: A

Minnesota: A

Wisconsin: A

Illinois: A-

Penn State: A-

Indiana: A-

UCLA: B+

Michigan: B+

Rutgers: B

Michigan State: B-

Purdue: B-

Washington: B-

Maryland: C-

USC: C- — Mr. Indiana (@MrInd1ana) September 20, 2026

Corn you dig it?!

Shelling corn in Virden IL

Love Illini football on the combine radio — CNH guy (@allifarm) September 19, 2026

And optimism abounds again

That's an Illinois Football winnerrrr I L L — Colston Loveland Stan(1-1) (@ColstonStan) September 19, 2026

A lot of good things today. Javari Barnett was a revelation! Hope we see more of him! Bailey’s Pick 6…hope it lights a fire on D!! #Illini https://t.co/wJbJWS9wFS — Bill Duffield (@SprgfldBill09) September 19, 2026

@NflOutdated The Illini has a good game, just see how the defense holds against Ohio state. https://t.co/Vpgh007j50 — Andrew VanPuyenbroeck (@AndrewVanP) September 19, 2026

Building toward the future

@IlliniDan2 Got the grandbaby in her first Illini gear. Lol. pic.twitter.com/Ok03U0CubT — Danis Pelmore (@DPelmore) September 20, 2026

This is what I see every time I wince and close my eyes watching Illinois football. https://t.co/ElwYhfdTyQ — Skye David (@skydiving11) September 19, 2026

'Big Noon' and a big upset?

Illini will shock the world — Cousin Mort (@CousinMort) September 20, 2026

Illini won big, so I’m not crying about the o-line; I’m crying about the snacks. Houser flirted with glory, Dixon did work, and kicking stayed comfy. Buckeyes, brace yourselves 🏈 #Illini — Illinois Fighting Illini | Progrums (@FightingIlliniX) September 20, 2026