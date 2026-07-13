Projecting Illinois Basketball's Worst-Case Scenario for the 2026-27 Season

Illinois fans, who, candidly speaking, are an historically pessimistic bunch, are flying high in mid-July of 2026. On the heels of a Final Four appearance and the two winningest back-to-back seasons in Illini history on the gridiron, the sporting life hasn’t been better in Champaign in quite some time – especially considering that Illinois’ 2026-27 hoops squad is considered by many to be a national title contender.

Not to rain on anyone’s parade, but let’s play a game of "What if?" Specifically, what if Illinois basketball's season doesn't go according to plan? How ugly could it get for the Illini?

Projecting Illinois basketball’s floor in 2026-27

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood yells down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Penn Quakers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a worrisome trend for incoming Illini transfers: their three-point efficiency falls off a cliff. Kylan Boswell and Ben Humrichous in 2024-25, Zvonimir Ivisic this past season – take your pick. If Stefan Vaaks, whose shooting ability Illinois is banking on , struggles from deep (even relatively speaking), the floor may shrink. (The good news: Vaaks is a really good shooter, so even if his efficiency drops, it likely won’t be a steep decline.)

And of course, the biggie: Andrej Stojakovic. If he can't find a way to boost his three-point shooting, then the Illini’s biggest strength could turn into an arguable weakness, especially if Big Z doesn't shake his slump.

Defensively, Illinois was plagued by lulls and mental inattentiveness throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Who is going to be the tone setter next season? It certainly won’t be Kylan Boswell (who is now with the Charlotte Hornets ).

If the Illini don’t have a defensive leader, it will be difficult for them to maintain an identity and find consistency on that end. And that may bleed into defensive rebounding – which is often a category heavily reliant on motor and motivation.

With the offensive firepower Illinois boasts throughout its lineup, points shouldn't be difficult to come by. Even if the Illini don’t scorch the nets from three, they’re going to find other ways to score. It may not be a guarantee that they have a top-five offense next season, but it would be an absolute shock to see them fall outside of the nation's top 15 (or even the top 10, for that matter).

On defense, though, despite the size across the board (or perhaps even due to it, and the subsequent lack of foot speed and perimeter defenders), Illinois may be vulnerable.

If ball-screen defense continues to be a weakness and few Illini separate themselves as plus on-ball presences, Brad Underwood’s club may find itself in far too many shootouts – which, as last season proved, isn’t the best situation for it to be in.

Illinois is going to be a team oozing with potential and ability, and, come March, an extremely tough out regardless of how the regular season unfolds.

But there have been enough seasons in the Underwood era in which the Illini left too much meat on the bone, losing inexcusable contests and falling bewilderingly early in the Big Dance. All signs point to 2026-27 not following that trend – but it remains a possibility nevertheless.

Projecting Illinois basketball’s 2026-27 worst-case result

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after losing to the Connecticut Huskies during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall record: 23-12

Big Ten record: 13-7

NCAA Tournament seed: No. 5

NCAA Tournament finish: Round of 32