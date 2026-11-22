Illinois basketball, at 4-1, is rolling at home and in hostile gyms , and even its alumni are currently doing big things in the pros. Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu, Kasparas Jakucionis and Terrence Shannon Jr. all exploded over the past week or so, while Ben Humrichous did the same in the G League. Here’s an update on all of them, along with Keaton Wagler and Will Riley:

Former Illini go off in the NBA (and G-League)

Nov 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ayo Dosunmu

In Anthony Edwards’ prolonged absence, Dosunmu has helped push the Minnesota Timberwolves to an 11-5 start (with the help of another former Illini). This season, Dosunmu is averaging a career-best 17.8 points, while tacking on 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

He is nearly in the 50/40/90 club, as he’s shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 45.9 percent from deep and 88.6 percent from the free-throw line. Dosunmu’s impressive campaign includes a 30-point gem in a recent win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

season-high 30 PTS for Ayo. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/u8Cvw72QeZ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 18, 2026

Dosunmu had 30 points and five assists, while knocking down seven threes in a one-point win. And when he wasn’t canning long-range jumpers, Dosunmu was attacking the rim, either with a floater over former UConn big man Donovan Clingan – remember him, Illini fans? – or a finish at the cup.

Kasparas Jakucionis

In his past three games, Jakucionis is averaging 21.0 points. He has hit 10 total threes and has 12 assists against just four turnovers over that stretch. But the most impressive part of Jakucionis’ season to date: He’s shooting 65.1 percent inside the arc (after going 43.9 percent on two-pointers as a rookie).

A career night for Kas.



25 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/1yIfzBH9Xn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 16, 2026

The only bad news: his Milwaukee Bucks have one win. (That's 1-15.) Jakucionis is getting reps, though, and he’s clearly blossoming.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Timberwolves played a back-to-back against the Trail Blazers, and on the night before Dosunmu’s explosion, Shannon went off. Shannon put up 34 points (including a whopping 15 free throws) and six assists in an eight-point win.

TERRENCE SHANNON JR SETS A NEW CAREER-HIGH IN POINTS WITH 34, WOLVES WIN AT HOME! pic.twitter.com/0f7Akd4Z0S — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2026

He has now cracked double digits in four straight games and is averaging a career-high 12.7 points. Shannon is also hitting 1.3 triples per game on a stellar 37.8 percent shooting from deep.

Ben Humrichous

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets Ben Humrichous (12) looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the G League, Humrichous, who is suiting up for the Long Island Nets, blew up last Friday. He went 8-for-15 from long range en route to a 26-point night in a one-point win.

Humrichous is playing his role to a T. In that same game, he had seven rebounds, one steal and a block. He posted a team-high plus/minus of plus-11. If he continues to hit from deep, play defense and rebound, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Humrichous playing NBA minutes in the future.

Latest on former Illini Keaton Wagler and Will Riley

Nov 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Keaton Wagler (1) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 14 games, Wagler’s rookie season has been fine. It hasn’t been spectacular, but it has hardly been an abomination. His stat line reads as follows: 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists (against 2.0 turnovers).

Wagler has survived defensively, and even thrived on occasion, thanks to his intelligence and length. Offensively, Wagler is shooting it fairly well from deep (35.9 percent on 4.6 attempts per game). But it’s his inside-the-arc scoring – which was also an issue in college – that has been concerning.

Keaton Wagler from DEEP for THREE!! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GKQ5esXEbM — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 18, 2026

He is shooting 37.0 percent on two-pointers – an abysmal number for a guard with his size. On the flip side, Wagler is getting to the free-throw line at a high rate (attempts 5.1 per game in just 22.4 minutes). He continues to seek out contact, which is a plus, but his inability to create separation inside the arc or find an angle at the rim is discouraging.

Riley, meanwhile, continues to, surprisingly, hardly play. He’s registering just 7.1 minutes per game after starting in 18 outings last season and averaging 22.1 minutes for the Washington Wizards. With the small sample size, there isn’t much to be said about Riley’s performance this season.

He must simply wait until his opportunity arrives – this Wizards wing rotation is deep – whether it’s in Washington or elsewhere. The good news is that Riley has already shown many flashes of his ability at this level (averaged 10.3 points last season).