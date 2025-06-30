The Athletic's John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie Analyze Will Riley's Fit
With the 21st overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards added a high-upside piece to their rebuild, selecting former Illinois wing Will Riley – a 6-foot-8 freshman whose raw potential intrigued scouts despite some lingering questions about his readiness for the pro level.
The pick came after the Wizards traded down from No. 18, acquiring pick No. 43 and two future second-rounders (2031 and 2032) from the Utah Jazz. The move signaled Washington’s continued commitment to long-term development, as the Wizards can now field an entire Summer League starting lineup of first-round picks.
Reactions to Riley’s landing spot were measured, with The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie and John Hollinger providing balanced takes. Vecenie ranked Riley 23rd on his board and acknowledged that the Illinois freshman rose in his estimation over time, largely due to the strides he made offensively throughout the season.
“Riley is fearless as a driver and can play as a secondary creator,” Vecenie wrote. “He also showed better understanding of how to make passing reads than I expected this year and has a really natural feel for the game.”
However, Vecenie also outlined two major concerns that could limit Riley’s immediate impact in the NBA. The first is physical: Riley has a wiry frame that might prevent him from consistently playing through contact on both ends. The second is mechanical: Riley's inconsistent jumper and shaky shooting form need refinement if he is to reach his ceiling as a scoring threat.
“I buy that Riley has a chance to be a good NBA player,” Vecenie concluded. “I’m not sure that I’d want to be the team that has to draft and develop him, as I think he’s more likely to pop as a good player in his second stop as opposed to his first.”
John Hollinger offered a similarly cautious take. Although he praised Washington’s return on the trade, he expressed skepticism about Riley’s NBA fit at this stage, noting that he's "not as bullish on Riley’s game."
Still, for a Wizards team firmly in rebuild mode, Riley represents a worthy swing on long-term upside – the type of player who may take time to find his footing but who could pay off big if Washington is patient with his development.