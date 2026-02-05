How Illinois Showed Its Championship Ceiling in Dominant Win Over Northwestern

We’ve spoken in depth about Illinois’ ceiling. Brad Underwood’s club had proven itself capable of playing like the best team in the country at times, but it wasn't sustainable. Even as the Illini were riding an 11-game win streak, we hadn’t seen them put the pedal to the floor for 40 full minutes.



Not until Wednesday night.

In the massive road victory over Nebraska on Sunday, Illinois was exceptional, save for yielding a 14-2 run to the Cornhuskers at the end of the first half. Every other win during the streak also had its offensive droughts or defensive lapses. But then Northwestern arrived in Champaign, and the Illini were able to must two halves on their way to a superb 84-44 win.

On the one hand, it was encouraging to watch Illinois previously battle adversity and consistently overcome it. On the other, the Illini won’t be able to afford giving up huge runs to a Michigan, or later, in the NCAA Tournament, to an Arizona or a UConn.

Wednesday showed us that a consistent, wire-to-wire Illini squad truly exists. All of Illinois’ national-championship level traits were on display from the opening tip until the final buzzer, and as difficult as it may be to meet on a regular basis, that is now the standard.

Illinois shows its national-championship ceiling in win over Northwestern

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before he first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Across-the-board shooting

Five separate Illini hit three or more three-pointers against Northwestern (Illinois had 17 as a team). Not only is every Illini player in the rotation a capable shooter, but the vast majority are teetering on the edge of knockdown status: Six of the eight who play double-digit minutes shoot 34 percent or better from long distance.

There is the obvious benefit – made three-pointers – but also the spacing that the shooting creates, which allows for Illinois' downhill drivers to attack the rim against defenses that simply can’t afford to help off anyone.

Lockdown two-point and three-point defense

In the first half at Nebraska, Illinois played suffocating two-point defense but gave up a whopping 11 threes. The second half brought an impressively well-rounded team defensive performance, but even as it was enough to ensure the win, the game fell short of an end-to-end 40-minute shutdown.

Facing the Wildcats, though, the Illini didn’t just take away two-pointers (Northwestern shot 37.5 percent on twos), but they also managed to lock down the three-point line (16.0 percent). And not for a half – but all night.

Illinois’ signature length (the Illini possess the tallest average height in the country) makes gap help and successful closeouts a realistic option – which means opposing offenses have absolutely no answer. Just ask one of the nation’s best scorers in Nick Martinelli, who had a season-low four points on Wednesday.

Overall balance

Illinois boasts perhaps the most balanced offensive attack in the nation (four players averaging 12 or more points), and it was reflected in Wednesday night’s performance, which saw five Illini crack double digits – and none surpassing 20 points.

Yes, freshman Keaton Wagler has been the leading man of late, but don’t get it twisted: Any of the eight players in Illinois’ regular rotation (including a healthy Kylan Boswell ) can lead the club in scoring on any given night.

Illinois has gifted scorers and shooters, but the team's secret sauce is a roster filled to the brim with high-IQ hoopers who know how to manipulate defenses, create for others and who are all willing to make the simple, albeit rarely needed, extra pass. The Illini's 20 assists against the Wildcats is proof positive.

Rebounding dominance

Imagine facing Illinois endless size and shooting, and finally getting a stop. That's when it gets really hard: getting the rebound. On Wednesday, Northwestern learned that firsthand (even if the Wildcats already knew from the first matchup) when Illinois outrebounded the visitors by an unfathomable 27 boards.

The Illini excel on both the offensive glass and on the defensive side. Big man Tomislav Ivisic paved the way with 12 boards (all defensive), while four other Illinois players had seven.