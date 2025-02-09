How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. UCLA (Game 25)
How to Watch
Illinois (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten) vs. UCLA (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten)
Day and time: Tuesday (Feb. 11) at 7 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: Peacock
Stream: PeacockTV.com and Peacock app
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. UCLA all time: UCLA leads the series 6-4
Streak: Illinois has won one in a row against UCLA
Last meeting: Illinois 79, UCLA 70, (Nov. 18, 2022, Las Vegas)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
G Tre White
F Morez Johnson Jr.
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 5.6
UCLA’s turnover margin of plus-5.6 ranks fifth in the country and first in the Big Ten.
The Bruins force turnovers at a high rate (16.3 per game), led by Kobe Johnson’s 1.9 steals per game. With Kasparas Jakucionis’ persistent turnover woes (4.0 per game over the past six games), expect UCLA to send lots of active hands Jakucionis’ way.
Offensively, the Bruins cough it up just 10.6 times per game. Illinois' defense has been stout in terms of contesting shots and holding down opponents' shooting percentages, but it isn't known for forcing ball miscues (9.6 opponent turnovers per game). But if the Illini can tap into the clean, pass-heavy elements of the offense that saw them turn it over only six times against Minnesota, a big win could be afoot.
Quick tips:
- Although UCLA offense isn’t defined by its long-distance attack, the Bruins are more than capable three-point shooters. Despite UCLA lacking a go-to shooter, six Bruins have knocked down at least 20 threes on the season – and that list includes all five starters. Illinois may be forced to stretch its defense – and Morez Johnson Jr. and Tomislav Ivisic may spend more time on the defensive perimeter than they’re typically accustomed to.
- The Bruins' frontcourt is led by Tyler Bilodeau (6-foot-9) and Eric Dailey Jr. (6-foot-8), each of whom pulls down fewer than five rebounds per game. It should come as little surprise that UCLA’s 29.8 rebounds per game in Big Ten play ranks second to last in the conference, and the Bruins' size issues offers the Illini a massive opportunity to feast on the glass – and perhaps its clearest path to a win.
Illinois on SI Prediction
After splitting yet another pair of games last week, Illinois moved to 16-8 overall and 8-6 in conference. Returning home from a quick two-game road trip, the Illini welcome the Big Ten’s hottest squad in the UCLA Bruins, winners of their last seven.
After Saturday’s 95-74 thrashing of Minnesota, Illinois has an opportunity to harness much-needed momentum and continue to build its tournament resume against UCLA, whose win streak includes notable wins over Michigan State, Wisconsin and Oregon.
The Bruins are playing their best basketball of the season, while the Illini have been utterly inconsistent – though happen to be coming off their most convincing win in more than a month. Between home-court edge and massive size and athleticism advantages that should pay dividends on both ends (and especially on the glass), expect Illinois to take control from the opening tip and hold on through the final buzzer.