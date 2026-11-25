Quentin Coleman isn’t an out-of-the-blue superstar. He is, understandably, often compared to Keaton Wagler – last season's Illinois basketball freshman-guard sensation. But their situations were vastly different.



With Wagler, we heard whispers – from teammates and coaches – that he could surprise, but it was clear that the Illini weren't expecting an All-American, one-and-done season from him. Meanwhile, by the time he landed on campus at Illinois, Coleman – a five-star recruit – was sneaking up on no one.

He arrived in Champaign with high expectations. And through six games, Coleman has not only met but exceeded them. We could go on and on about it, as we have throug the early season , but in this case we'd rather let the metrics take the wheel:

Quentin Coleman skyrockets up to No. 3 in EvanMiya’s player rankings

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) pulls down a rebound during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s go down the list of EvanMiya’s player ratings : No. 1 is Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner and No. 2 is Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr., both of whom were preseason All-Americans. Tanner and Fears entered this season considered two of the five best players in the country.

Next up: Quentin Coleman. Yes, Coleman checks in at No. 3 (up from No. 13 before the Winthrop game) in EvanMiya's overall player rankings. The stats: 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, a Big Ten-best 2.8 steals. Oh, and check out the efficiency: 58.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range.

Not enough for you? Well, Coleman also waltzed into Cameron Indoor Stadium and took it to a veteran Duke backcourt . He scored at will in that game (27 points), snagged eight rebounds and added three steals. He put up 19 at Texas Tech on 7-for-9 shooting and, as Illinois coach Brad Underwood said later, was the best player on floor in that game . Coleman isn’t just piling up empty stats against mid-major squads.

Freshman Quentin Coleman SHOWED OUT in Cameron indoor:



27 PTS | 6-14FG | 8 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/d2f7TDNyB4 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, Coleman is one of the most physical guards in the country. He is shockingly powerful. He is ultra-skilled and a superb shooter. But it’s that motor of his, paired with his hoops IQ, that enhance all of his other attributes.

That’s why Coleman is averaging a Big Ten-leading 2.8 steals. That’s why Coleman, despite a wiry build, is averaging 6.8 rebounds. And it’s his impact in every facet of the game that makes him so special.

Don't let those intangibles overshadow just how exceptional a pure scorer he is, though: Coleman's offensive rating on EvanMiya ranks second in the country, just barely trailing Fears’ (7.53 against 7.42).

And for what it’s worth, Coleman isn’t all alone up there on the EvanMiya mountaintop. Tomislav Ivisic, rated the No. 5 player in the nation, isn't far behind. And Andrej Stojakovic is quickly climbing the charts, as well – now up to No. 23. And it has been said before but can't be glossed over: David Mirkovic, another of those five preseason All-Americans , has yet to play a game.