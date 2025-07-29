Illinois Basketball Falls Short in Recruitment of Another 2026 Four-Star Target
Before this week, only 10 players in 247Sports’ top 100 from the class of 2026 had committed to a college program – none of whom pledged to Illinois. On Tuesday, an Illini target – Marcis Ponder – announced his destination. And it also wasn’t Champaign.
The 6-foot-11 big man from Virginia, who has drawn comparisons to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, picked Florida State. Just two weeks ago, Ponder announced his top seven – a list that included Illinois. Despite having taken no official visits in the time since, Ponder made his decision, picking Florida State over Illinois, Providence, Texas, Indiana, Cincinnati and Miami.
A powerful, brute force in the paint, Ponder is a dominant interior presence on both ends. Shockingly agile considering his 328-pound frame, Ponder uses his size and athleticism to patrol the lane on defense, altering or erasing shots. On offense, he is a dunk machine, finding a way to throw down a thunderous jam practically every time he gets the ball inside.
Although Ponder could have made a significant impact with the Illini, his lack of an outside shot would have forced coach Brad Underwood to implement a different offensive style than the five-out he currently favors.
In any case, Ponder marks yet another prospect Illinois has lost out on. (Underwood and his staff swung and missed on Nebraska commit Colin Rice last week.) And although the Illini have also managed to coax just three 2026 prospects to campus, there’s no reason to raise alarm bells just yet. The recruiting timeline has been pushed back in the transfer-portal era, meaning Underwood and his staff have more than enough time to bounce back on the recruiting trail.