Illinois Basketball Enters FOX Sports Analyst John Fanta's Way-Too-Early Top 25

After adding transfer Andrej Stojakovic and announcing the return of forward Ben Humrichous, the Illini are on the rise in experts' rankings

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) shoots a three point basket against the Xavier Musketeers during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Illinois has put together quite the successful offseason thus far. Although coach Brad Underwood and his staff took a different path than usual, the end result is the same: a deep and talented roster.

In what has become an annual expectation in the Underwood era, the Illini will again roll out one of college basketball’s most talented rosters. How the season ultimately plays out will hinge on Underwood’s ability to mesh that talent on both ends of the floor.

As has become more apparent than ever in recent years, the other key ingredient for success in this increasingly fast-moving and tumultuous world of college basketball is experience. And this time, as opposed to the 2024-25 season, the Illini seem to have that covered.

Illinois’ expected starting lineup of Mihailo Petrovic (age 22), Kylan Boswell (age 20, but with three years of college experience), Andrej Stojakovic (soon to be 21) and Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic (22 by next season) ensures plenty of veteran leadership and players who have had their reps against top competition.

With their combination of skill and age across the board, the Illini are set to enter next season with sky-high expectations – perhaps the Illinois team with the most potential since the 2020-21 squad featuring Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.

But as it stands, Underwood and his staff have yet to fill out the entire rotation, and still have work to do. Despite an unfinished product, Illinois has earned the 20th spot in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 of FOX Sports analyst John Fanta.  

Although that’s a move in the direction Illinois wants to go (the Illini were unlisted in Fanta’s first offseason rankings), Underwood’s club still checks in behind numerous Big Ten programs on the expert's list, including No. 1 Purdue, No. 6 Michigan, No. 12 UCLA and No. 18 Michigan State.

Fortunately for the Illini, the games aren't played in May – or on paper.

