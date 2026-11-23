In the days leading up and through Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on wing Andrej Stojakovic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Andrej Stojakovic | Wing | Senior | No. 2

Hometown: Thessaloniki, Greece



High school: Jesuit (California)



Height: 6-foot-7



Weight: 205 pounds

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard David Jevtic (35) defends during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scouting Andrej Stojakovic

Andrej Stojakovic’s game is predicated on one thing and one thing only: getting to the rack. And he is very good at it. Stojakovic has a unique blend of size, length, strength, athleticism and then some unquantifiable innate ability.

He’s an unbelievably dominant straight-line driver. Stojakovic can just rip and go, and finish at the cup. But when that isn’t there, Stojakovic can hit a spin move, a Eurostep, a deceleration step or a hop step and then navigate in the lane off two.

It sounds so simple, but it’s an extraordinarily rare gift: Stojakovic’s knack for understanding which move – and when there's no move at all – on a given drive is almost unrivaled.

Andrej Stojakovic picking up right where he left off 🤩



The @IlliniMBB senior had 16 points in the first half vs. FDU 📈 pic.twitter.com/eABeOZSVZB — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 3, 2026

His shooting is another story. He came into this season needing quite a bit of growth to establish himself as a potential high NBA Draft pick, after going just 24.4 percent from beyond the arc in 2025-26. Stojakovic is a gifted midrange shooter, but those shots aren’t encouraged in the Illini offense.

Stojakovic also needed to make strides as a passer. The good news for Illinois: Both his three-point shooting (7-for-21, 33.3 percent), passing and decision-making are all up through the early weeks of the season. He appears to be less prone to forcing up wild shots in the lane with multiple defenders on him.

Defensively, Stojakovic has slowly blossomed into a top-shelf option . He has the agility to check guards and the length to give them real problems. And at 6-foot-7 with a rock-solid frame, he can easily guard wings – and jumbo-sized ones, at that.

Andrej Stojakovic's experience

Stojakovic started his college career on the West Coast, jumping from Stanford to Cal, where he averaged 17.9 points as a sophomore. Then he came to Champaign and saw his raw averages drop but his efficiency – save for that long-range shooting – skyrocket. Stojakovic's field-goal percentage leapt from 42.7 to 50.0, and he helped send the Illini to a Final Four in the process.

Through six games in the 2026-27 season, Stojakovic is averaging 23.5 points (which leads the Big Ten) and has the best individual performance of the college basketball season – a 46-point outing at Duke – to his name.

Andrej Stojakovic highlights

What they're saying about Andrej Stojakovic

Illinois coach Brad Underwood, in early November, on Stojakovic's role and development as a defender:

“He’s not going to be on the team’s worst player. He’s going to be on the team’s best player. And he’s got to meet that challenge. And he started to really grow in that area last year … was huge in the NCAA Tournament.

“And now he’s carrying that over. And we need that from him. He’s a veteran. He’s strong. He’s got great athleticism. There’s not many guys on the court he can’t physically guard. And we need that consistent play from him. And then seven rebounds the other night. We need that every night.”

What we expect from Andrej Stojakovic in 2026-27

Through six games, Stojakovic is averaging 23.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep (1.2 made threes per game). If those numbers hold, Stojakovic would likely be the best player in college basketball this year. (Spoiler: They won’t.)

Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic in a 40 point win:



25 PTS | 9-17 FG | 2-3 3PT | 5 REB | 4 AST | 22 MIN pic.twitter.com/QiQLWhMLmZ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 6, 2026

Andrej Stojaković had his way with No. 5 Duke on the road 😮‍💨🔥



46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MIN



His 46 points are the most ever scored by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nJ5xkVIoyw — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 18, 2026

But he’s going to score. And with Underwood in his ear, he’ll rebound and defend. The two numbers that should define his season: three-point percentage and assists.

If Stojakovic can knock down triples on even a semi-consistent basis – say, in the 30- to 32-percent range – and average just 2.5-ish assists, then he’ll be one of the best offensive players in the country. More importantly, Illinois will have the most unstoppable offense in the nation – and it won’t be close.