In the days leading up and through Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on guard Quentin McCoy. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Quentin McCoy | Guard | Junior | No. 5

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois



High school: Lindblom Academy



Height: 6-foot-1



Weight: 170 pounds

Scouting Quentin McCoy

Quentin McCoy’s game is downhill-oriented. He wants to get to the rack. And he has more than enough burst to do so. Then, at the cup, McCoy has the finishing ability – can elevate, hang in the air and convert with either hand – to get a bucket.

He has good body control and seeks out contact, often playing through it. McCoy also has enough creativity attacking the basket to navigate around much bigger defenders. As a shooter, he’s capable from deep and midrange, but he isn’t a deadeye.

Defensively, he has the lateral quickness to keep the ball in front. Off the ball, he anticipates well and is constantly jumping passing lanes. He is fairly undersized at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, though.

Quentin McCoy's experience

McCoy spent his first two seasons of college hoops at Arizona State, where he appeared in nine total games. In Illinois’ season-opener against Fairleigh Dickinson, McCoy scored his first career points. He tacked on two more in a win over Eastern Illinois.

Back in high school, McCoy was a 1000-point scorer at Lindblom in Chicago. He also suited up for the well-known AAU program Mac Irvin Fire. McCoy is a cousin of Illini great Ayo Dosunmu.

Quentin McCoy highlights

What they're saying about Quentin McCoy

“Just a terrific young man,” coach Brad Underwood said back in September . “He fit everything that we’re looking for. He has been at the Division 1 level. He’s experienced. He knows what it takes to be a great, great teammate. He’s a guy that can help us in practice. He’s been at the high-major level.

“And he’s a guy that we know – tied to Ayo [Dosunmu]. So, we were very comfortable in who he was as a young man. He’s an outstanding student. All of those things play into the character piece we were looking for. And we’re excited to have him.”

What we expect from Quentin McCoy in 2026-27

McCoy will play a behind-the-scenes role for Illinois this season. The Illini don’t expect him to be an on-court contributor – at least not this year. But he can bring value in practice, using his two years of college experience to push his teammates and help them grow – specifically the freshmen.