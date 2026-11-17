In the days leading up and through Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on center Tomislav Ivisic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Tomislav Ivisic | Center | Fifth year | No. 13

Hometown: Vodice, Croatia



Previous playing experience: SC Derby



Height: 7-foot-1



Weight: 270 pounds

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoot the ball over Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward Pavle Stosic (6) during the first half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scouting Tomislav Ivisic

There are very few weaknesses in Tomislav Ivisic’s game. He can do just about anything on the floor – which is saying something for a seven-footer – and is roughly equally effective on offense and defense.

Tomi drops his second trey of the night!



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/fz3VqXkPGe — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 3, 2026

Ivisic is an excellent spot-up shooter, with a buttery-smooth shooting stroke and deep range (114 threes in 70 career games). Inside, he is dynamic with his back to the basket. He can get to a baby hook going in either direction or drop step and finish at the cup. Ivisic facilitates well out of the post (although quick doubles can sometimes cause a turnover). He’s great out of the mid-post as well.

In pick-and-roll action, Ivisic can dive or pop. On his dives, he loves to short roll and then play out of that mid-post area, where he often dimes up a teammate. As a popper, he can cash out a three, or just space the floor and open up the lane even if the ball doesn't come to him.

On defense, Ivisic’s increased mobility this season has been notable. He should be able to survive in switches on most guards (he even checked one for most of a half vs. Penn ), and he shouldn’t be hunted as often in ball-screen action in 2026-27. At the basket, he’s a solid help-side defender and rim protector. And in one-on-one post situations, Ivisic is fantastic.

Tomislav Ivisic's experience

Nov 5, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Pennsylvania forward TJ Power (12) takes a shot as Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) defends during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now in his third season in Champaign, Ivisic has had something of a rollercoaster ride of college career. In his first season, Ivisic played an excellent second fiddle to Kasparas Jakucionis and, at times, would gradually slide into that go-to option role for Illinois. He put up 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Last season, many expected Ivisic to become the guy. Instead, the Illini failed to make a concerted effort to get him involved, and he often became the fifth option on the floor (which negatively affected his defense and rebounding). His averages dropped across the board, down to 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, despite his minutes holding steady.

Tomislav Ivisic highlights

What they're saying about Tomislav Ivisic

Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Ivisic, after the Penn win :



“The one thing we’ve yet to see from Tomislav [Ivisic] is what his face-up game is. We see it every day in practice. Tomi’s a really good ball-handler. He’s a very good decision-maker. I think it will enhance his ability to elevate his teammates.



“And when you start looking at next-level stuff, that’s what it is. That’s what it is. There’s no back-down post-ups in the NBA anymore. It’s about five guys out, guarding multiple positions. And look what he did tonight against the point guard. His movement has allowed him to be very successful.”

What we expect from Tomislav Ivisic in 2026-27

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) drives to the basket past UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen how this campaign will unfold for Ivisic. Illinois’ up-tempo scheme favors ball-dominant guards and wings. So he may be somewhat relegated to a spot-up role of sorts – although we saw exactly what he can do with the rock in his hands against Penn . Most recently, in a win over Sam Houston, he dropped a career-high 28 .

But given Illinois' hot-potato ball movement and split-second decision-making, it seems unlikely that there will be a lot of post-up opportunities for Ivisic. Post touches may become even scarcer with the eventual return of David Mirkovic (foot), who has yet to make his debut this season.

For what it’s worth, the metrics are tremendously high on Ivisic. In terms of efficiency and positive impact, he rates No. 1 on the Illini and No. 4 in the country ( per EvanMiya ). In any case, Ivisic will start at center, serve as Illinois' soft-spoken leader and have a chance to nail down Big Ten awards if enough breaks his way in his final season in Champaign.