3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Alabama
After two weeks of the college basketball season, it has been fairly smooth sailing for No. 25 Illinois. Three games, three wins – and by an average margin of 29.7 points.
But there has been an obvious caveat: the level of competition has been. Still, the Illini have taken care of business against the opponents on the schedule and this week were rewarded with their first AP ranking of the season.
Sneaking into the bottom of the top 25 was the easy part. Staying in it? Well, that’s going to be a more difficult task – for one week, at least.
On Wednesday, Illinois will take on No. 8 Alabama (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network), in Birmingham, for its first true test of the season. Aside from the overarching question that only the Tide can help answer – are the Illini for real? – we have three more we'd like to address ahead of this ranked-versus-ranked showdown:
Can Illinois' rebounding numbers be trusted?
Aside from the 19 offensive rebounds they gave up to SIU-Edwardsville, the Illini have been absolutely dominant on the glass. Currently outrebounding opponents by an average margin of 15.3 (eighth in the country), Illinois has made use of its length and athleticism advantages against its three mid-major opponents. Facing an Alabama team featuring three 6-foot-11 starters and featuring athletes up and down its roster will put the Illini's rebounding effectiveness to the ultimate test.
Who is the guy in the Illini offense?
Through three games, it has been a scoring-by-committee situation for the Illini, with four players averaging 10 points or more. And with each of its wins coming by double digits, Illinois hasn't been forced to conjure clutch buckets down the stretch – something the team will surely have to do to walk out of Birmingham with a win. Last year, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask served as offensive alphas, but no clear option has yet emerged on the 2024-25 club. Does coach Brad Underwood go to freshman Will Riley? Is it two-man action with Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic? Nothing can be ruled out.
Can Tomislav Ivisic and Morez Johnson Jr. be a dynamic duo?
Ivisic has been excellent on offense (17.3 points per game) and also a significant presence on the other end of the floor. At 7-foot-1, Ivisic averages 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and consistently creates deflections and disrupts the flow of opposing offenses. Meanwhile, Johnson has been a one-man wrecking crew on defense, swatting more than two shots per game and snagging 6.3 rebounds in only 11.7 minutes per game. Interestingly, Ivisic and Johnson have shared very little time on the floor together – but that may change against Bama. Underwood will have to find a frontcourt combination to stem the Tide, and his two biggest and best defenders seem a good place to start